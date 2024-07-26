Sanko’s view on UFC 304 start time

“It’s unfortunate for the fans, but I think when that day comes, it’s not gonna matter for the fans or for the athletes,” Sanko said. “I think the energy is going to be so off-the-charts it’s not going to matter if you’re a fan and trust me; you’re going to be able to soldier through because the action from these fights is going to be enough to keep you going, hopefully.”

“Here’s my one tip: just don’t start drinking too early. That’s going to be the downfall of at least a certain proportion of this fan base. But I think for the fighters, you know, Leon Edwards actually had this exact same situation when he fought on Michael Bisping’s card, where he had his huge win over Dan Henderson in Manchester. So he’s familiar with it, and he said the same thing.

“He said, ‘Listen, it didn’t matter. The moment I walked out to that arena, it could have been 2 o’clock in the afternoon, it could have been 2 o’clock in the morning, I wouldn’t have known the difference. I was headed into a fight.’ So I think it sucks probably more in the lead-up, the preparation, stressing about it, stressing about how it might affect you. But I think when the time comes, these guys are just going to do their job.”

Quotes via MMA News

