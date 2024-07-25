Alexander Volkanovski offers to fill in for UFC 304 main event if necessary: “Belal, that’s a fight I could do”

By Josh Evanoff - July 25, 2024

Former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is willing to fight Leon Edwards or Belal Muhammad.

Alexander Volkanovski

‘Rocky’ and ‘Remember The Name’ are set to collide in the main event of UFC 304. The bout will be Leon Edwards’ first since a unanimous decision victory over Colby Covington in December. Meanwhile, Belal Muhammad hasn’t competed since a decision win over Gilbert Burns last summer. The welterweight title contest will headline a stacked pay-per-view card from Manchester.

As of now, the welterweight title bout is still on. However, in the event that something happens to either Leon Edwards or Belal Muhammad, there’s a man willing to step up. Speaking in a recent interview with The Mac Life earlier this week, Alexander Volkanovski offered to fill in on short notice if necessary.

In the interview, Alexander Volkanovski admitted that he wasn’t expecting to fight this weekend. However, he would be willing to do so if needed, and he actually believes that a bout with Belal Muhammad could be competitive. Volkanovski also added that he’s sure that the welterweight contender would be unhappy with him for saying that.

Former UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski offers to fight Leon Edwards or Belal Muhammad

“Believe it or not, I would do it.” Alexander Volkanovski responded in the interview when asked about fighting in the UFC 304 main event. “I would do it, that would be a good paycheck for that one. We’re actually good mates with Leon, but if you’ve got to save the day, you’ve got to save the day. He’s a great fighter, so that would be a tough fight.”

He continued, “This is not disrespectful, but stylistically, Belal [would be better]. He’s going to offended by that, but no. I’m not trying to offend you, but that’s a fight I could do. Leon Edwards, obviously I believe in myself all the time, but he’s good. He’s very threatening in so many areas. Not to say Belal’s not, but obviously, he’s more strategy… But, that stuff, you need more than that to [beat me].”

While Alexander Volkanovski currently fights down at 145 pounds, he has competed at welterweight in the past. The Australian actually fought his first five bouts at 170 pounds, going 4-1 in that stretch.

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Who do you want to see Alexander Volkanovski fight next?

