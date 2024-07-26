Alexander Gustafsson believes Tom Aspinall would be “too much” for former rival Jon Jones: “He has all the weapons to beat Jon”

By Harry Kettle - July 26, 2024

Alexander Gustafsson believes Tom Aspinall would be too much for Jon Jones to handle if they collided in a heavyweight superfight.

Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall

This weekend, Tom Aspinall will attempt to get one step closer to the undisputed UFC heavyweight championship. He will be defending the interim belt against Curtis Blaydes, with the winner likely to receive a crack at the undisputed belt – currently held by Jon Jones.

RELATED: Dana White confirms Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes winner is next for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic winner: “Absolutely”

Of course, Jones has to get through Stipe Miocic first, with that encounter expected to take place later this year.

During a recent interview with Top Offshore Casinos, Alexander Gustafsson gave his thoughts on how Aspinall would fare against his former foe.

Gustafsson’s Aspinall/Jones view

“Aspinall is on fire right now and he is a very, very good heavyweight. I don’t see anyone beating Aspinall right now,” Gustafsson said. “I understand why Tom wants to fight Jon, it’s because Jon is the GOAT, he is the biggest UFC star right now. If Tom was to beat Jon, it would be bigger than winning any UFC belt. The biggest achievement in the UFC right now is to beat Jon Jones. I understand why Aspinall is chasing the fight. I think he is ready for Jon. He’s on fire right now. If he fights Jon Jones, it should be now.

“Yes, I think Tom will be too much for Jon. He has all the weapons to beat Jon. Jon hasn’t been that active, but he’s still the GOAT. You can never count this guy out, he’s so freaking good at what he does. He’s handled every opponent and everybody knows how good he is, but Aspinall right now, I see him as very dangerous for Jon,” Gustafsson continued. “He’s dangerous on his feet, he’s fast, he has great footwork, and he’s a smart fighter. He has the tools to do good against Jon and even beat him. If they will fight, now is the time for Aspinall. He could go down as one of the best heavyweights ever.”

Alexander Gustafsson Jon Jones Tom Aspinall UFC

