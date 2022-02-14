Israel Adesanya ruthlessly trolls Jon Jones with Valentine’s Day post

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has ruthlessly trolled his longtime rival Jon Jones with a Valentine’s Day post.

Adesanya (22-1 MMA) successfully defended his 185lbs title with a unanimous decision victory over Robert Whittaker (23-6 MMA) in the main event of UFC 271 last night in Houston, Texas.

Izzy’s second career victory over Whittaker served as his fourth consecutive title defense and solidified his status as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet.

Israel Adesanya was clearly in a jovial mood on Sunday afternoon and took some time out of his day to throw shade at his longtime nemesis in Jon Jones.

As seen below, ‘Stylebender’ taunted ‘Bones’ with a Valentine’s Day post mocking the former light heavyweight champion’s previous domestic violence issues.

Happy Valentine’s Day 💖💕

It’s the thought that counts xo pic.twitter.com/ThVvLczAUt — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) February 14, 2022

Jon Jones (26-1 MMA) has not competed since UFC 247 in February of 2020, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Dominick Reyes. Due to his absence from the sport, ‘Bones’ recently slipped to #4 on the official pound-for-pound rankings.

Jon took exception to that decision stating the following on Twitter:

“It’s funny seeing people have the satisfaction of being ranked over me when I’m not even competing. Just take me off that silly list.” Jones said, seemingly taking a shot at Izzy. “When you’re ranked over Jon Jones on a pound for pound list but know you can’t defend a takedown.”

Jones has not yet responded to Izzy’s troll job, but given their storied past one can only expect a rebuttal will come swiftly.

As for Israel Adesanya, the reigning UFC middleweight champion is hoping to return to the Octagon this June for a bout with top contender Jared Cannonier.

