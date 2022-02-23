Jon Jones reveals his fiancé left him two months ago: “Have a toast, I feel like sh*t”

Jon Jones has taken to Twitter to announce that his fiancé left him about two months ago.

Jon ‘Bones’ Jones, 34, competes in the light heavyweight division of the UFC. With an impeccable record of 26-1 MMA, Jones is widely considered to be the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. While Jones hasn’t fought since UFC 247 back in February of 2020, where he defeated Dominick Reyes, he has stated he would like to get back in the cage in the second quarter of 2022.

While Jones has a great record in the UFC, his personal life has taken quite a few hits.

Jessie Moses, Jones fiancé and mother of his three daughters, was rumoured to have been a victim of domestic abuse in the past.

Jones was accused of assaulting Jessie back in September of 2021, leaving her bloodied, while their children were present. At the time Moses refused to have pictures taken of her injuries and declined to take out a restraining order against Jones.

It all happened just hours after Jones was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame that he was arrested by the Las Vegas police and charged with misdemeanour battery, domestic violence, felony injury and tampering with a vehicle. Following the arrest Jones stated he was going to leave alcohol in his past forever.

The domestic violence charge against Jones was dropped in December of 2021 when he took a plea deal. Jones was told he needed to take anger management classes as part of the plea deal.

The incident in 2021 that garnered much publicity was not his first, he’s had several run-ins with the law in the past. Jones plead guilty to a hit-and-run charge back in September of 2015. Jones was also arrested on DWI charges in May of 2012 and March of 2021, pleading guilty to both those counts.

In a tweet, Jones said:

“My fiancé left me about two months ago, today she finalized that she won’t be coming back. If you are a Jon Jones hater, have a toast, I feel like shit.”

Where there is smoke, there is usually fire. Why Jones’ fiancé left him after 15+ years, we may surmise, but can never really know what goes on behind closed doors.

Do you feel sorry for Jon Jones? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!