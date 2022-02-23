Jon Jones headbutts police car during arrest in Las Vegas back in September (Video)

Jon Jones was caught headbutting a police car during his arrest in Las Vegas back in September.

On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Review-Journal obtained police bodycam footage of Jones’ arrest where he headbutted a police car (at the 3:09 mark) and reportedly left a “medium-size dent” and chipped the paint. During the arrest, Jones is heard calling one of the officers a “nerd” and asked “A black man can’t drink?” as he accused the officers of racial profiling.

Jones and his local lawyer, Peter Christiansen, declined comment on the video.

During the arrest, Jones also said racial slurs, told the cops he hated them, and questioned why they were doing this on the night he got inducted into the Hall of Fame. He was visibly getting upset and angry which forced the cops to tell him to calm down.

Jones was officially charged with battery, domestic violence, and injuring and tampering with a vehicle.

Dana White was then asked about Jon Jones’ arrest and he ripped the former light heavyweight champion as he says he has a problem.

“It’s hard to bring this guy to Las Vegas for any reason. This city is not good for Jon Jones, here we are again,” White said to the media about Jones. “It’s like it’s not even shocking anymore, when we bring him here it’s almost expected. You can’t even get him into Las Vegas for less than 12 hours to induct him into the Hall of Fame, it’s a problem. This guy has a lot of demons, man, a lot of demons.”

Jon Jones has not fought since UFC 247 where he defeated Dominick Reyes by decision to defend his light heavyweight title. Since then, he vacated the belt and planned a move to heavyweight but that has not happened yet.

