Photo | Official poster drops for UFC 305: ‘Du Plessis vs. Adesanya’

By Susan Cox - July 25, 2024

The Official Poster for UFC 305: ‘Du Plessis vs. Adesanya’ has been released.

Dricus du Plessis, Israel Adesanya, UFC 305

UFC 305 takes place on Saturday, August 17th at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia.

Headlining the event is the much-anticipated bout between current UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis (21-2 MMA) and former two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (24-3 MMA).

‘Stillknocks’ has won 9 in a row coming into UFC 305, his most recent victory coming against Sean Strickland (29-6 MMA) this past January at UFC 297 to claim the title.

‘The Last Stylebender’ is sporting 2 wins and 2 losses in his last 4 fights in the Octagon. Adesanya most recently fought and was defeated by Strickland in September of 2023 at UFC 293.

It will be Du Plessis’s first title defense and Adesanya’s first opportunity to become a 3-time middleweight champion, which would be a first in UFC history.

Hence to say there is a lot on the line for both fighters come August 17th.

The UFC 305 poster does not disappoint – you can see it here courtesy of @UFConTNT on ‘X‘:

The current UFC 305 line-up will feature:

  • Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya
  • Kai Kara-France vs. Steve Erceg
  • Tai Tuivasa vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
  • Mateusz Gamrot vs. Dan Hooker
  • Joshua Culibao vs. Ricardo Ramos
  • Casey O’Neill vs. Tereza Bleda
  • Jacob Malkoun vs. ?
  • Tom Nolan vs. Alex Reyes
  • Jack Jenkins vs. Gavin Tucker
  • Junior Tafa vs. Valter Walker
  • Jingliang Li vs. Carlos Prates
  • Stewart Nicoll vs. Jesus Santos Aguilar

Will you be watching UFC 305? Any predictions as to who will come out the UFC middleweight champion on August 17th?

