Conor McGregor takes issue with ESPN’s list of Top 10 Women’s MMA Fighters: “A convicted steroid cheat!”

Conor McGregor is taking issue with ESPN’s list of Top 10 Women’s MMA Fighters.

Topping the list is former two-division titleholder Amanda Nunes (23-5 MMA), who retired in 2023 after successfully defending her title by defeating Irene Aldana (15-7 MMA) at UFC 289.

Coming in at number two is Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg (27-2 MMA). Cyborg was released from her UFC contract in 2019 and went on to sign with Bellator that same year.

The 3rd fighter on the list is Ronda Rousey (12-2 MMA) who fought for the UFC from 2013 to 2016. Rousey was part of the promotions first female fight at UFC 157, and was their inaugural Women’s bantamweight champion, defending the title 6 times. Rousey retired from MMA at the age of 2016 after suffering back-to-back losses in the Octagon to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes.

Jed I. Goodman took to ‘X‘ posting the Top 10 Women’s MMA fighters:

ESPN’s Top 10 Women’s MMA fighters of the 21st century:

1. Amanda Nunes

2. Cris Cyborg

3. Ronda Rousey

4. Valentina Shevchenko

5. Joanna Jędrzejczyk

6. Rose Namajunas

7. Zhang Weili

8. Miesha Tate

9. Megumi Fujii

10. Holly Holm

It didn’t take long for Conor McGregor to weigh in on the Top 10 citing the following on social media:

“Cyborg is a convicted steroid cheat let’s not forget.”

As is so often the case, the Irishman took down the post shortly thereafter.

To McGregor’s credit, Cyborg did test positive for stanozolol, an anabolic steroid commonly used as a performance-enhancing drug, way back in December of 2011. Cyborg was ultimately fined $2500.00 and had her license suspended for 1 year by The California Athletic State Commission.

As for Conor McGregor, the Irishman is currently awaiting a new date for his long-awaited matchup with Michael Chandler.

Do you agree with ESPN’s Top 10 Female MMA fighters? Anyone miss the list?

