Daniel Cormier questions Luke Rockhold wanting Paulo Costa matchup: “I don’t quite understand why he wants that fight”

Daniel Cormier has questioned his teammate Luke Rockhold’s decision to call out Paulo Costa.

The former UFC middleweight champion has been out of the Octagon since July 2019, where he lost to Jan Blachowicz. He was set to make a return last November against Sean Strickland but was forced out due to injury. Now, Rockhold seemingly has an opponent in mind for a return.

He took to Instagram a few weeks ago to tease a June return, with a mention of wine. The hint at Paulo Costa was later confirmed, as Rockhold shared that he badly wants that fight for his return. His teammate Daniel Cormier is pondering why the former champion wants that matchup so bad.

Cormier spoke about the fight on his DC & RC podcast. He noted that the fight is winnable for his teammate, and he wants it for him. However, he’s also a bit confused as to why he wants the fight. He drew reference to the Brazilian’s last outing against Marvin Vettori, where he looked excellent in defeat.

“I don’t quite understand why he wants that fight so bad. I don’t know what Luke has seen in Paulo Costa over his past few fights to want that fight so much. Is it a winnable fight? Absolutely. Is there a lot of danger in that fight? Absolutely. Even when he saw him lose his last fight at 205, he still looked pretty good, he was in the fight. I don’t know what Luke saw in that fight that makes me want him. I support the guy, and I’ll support the guy until the wheels fall off.” – said Daniel Cormier on the DC & RC podcast.

What do you make of Daniel Cormier’s comments about Luke Rockhold fighting Paulo Costa? Are you interested in seeing that fight?