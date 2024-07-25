Dana White confirms Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes winner is next for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic winner: “Absolutely”

According to UFC President Dana White, the winner of Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes will face Jon Jones, or Stipe Miocic next.

The interim heavyweight title is currently set to be defended in the co-main event of UFC 304 in Manchester. The bout will be Tom Aspinall’s first defense of the championship, since winning it last November with a knockout over Sergei Pavlovich. With the win, the British star hoped to face Jon Jones next.

Instead, Tom Aspinall is currently expected to face Curtis Blaydes this weekend. ‘Razor’ earned the title opportunity with a knockout victory over Jailton Almedia earlier this year. With Jon Jones still on the shelf recovering the two will get the chance to fight for interim gold. For months, there was no confirmation that ‘Bones’ would face the winner, however.

Instead, Jon Jones has called to face Alex Pereira after fighting Stipe Miocic this fall. ‘Poatan’ is fresh off a second-round knockout victory over Jiri Prochazka last month. Sine then, he’s shown interest in moving to heavyweight. Furthermore, Jones has continued to downplay the potential of facing Tom Aspinall next.

However, the choice isn’t really up to the heavyweight champion. Earlier today at the UFC 304 press conference, Dana White was asked about the future of the division. There, the promoter confirmed that the winner of Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes would “absolutely” face the winner of Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic next year.

As of now, ‘Bones’ return has yet to be officially announced. However, Jon Jones revealed earlier this month that his bout with Stipe Miocic is expected to take place in November at Madison Square Garden. That heavyweight title bout was expected to take place in New York last fall before the champion suffered an injury.

Regardless, Jon Jones seems to be healing well. While the champion has dealt with some legal issues lately, it’s unlikely that his recent charges would impact a return to the cage.

What do you make of this news from UFC President Dana White? Who do you have winning this Saturday’s heavyweight clash? Tom Aspinall or Curtis Blaydes?