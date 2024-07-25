Sean Strickland reveals friendship with ‘liberal’ Chris Curtis is now over: “Weakness is cancer”

By Josh Evanoff - July 25, 2024

It appears that former UFC champion Sean Strickland is no longer cool with Chris Curtis.

Sean Strickland, Chris Curtis

‘Tarzan’ and ‘The Action Man’ have been close friends and training partners for years now. In the last few years, Sean Strickland and Chris Curtis have continued to rise in the UFC together. While the former became middleweight champion with a win over Israel Adesanya last year, the latter has continued to move up the rankings.

They’ve gotten so close in recent years, that they’ve even started a podcast together. Titled ‘The Man Dance’, Sean Strickland and Chris Curtis discussed a wide variety of subjects. Despite the two being on polar opposites of the political spectrum, they’ve been great friends. However, that friendship now seems over.

Taking to X earlier today, Sean Strickland revealed that his longtime pal blocked him on X. When asked for an explanation, he stated that there was an issue in sparring, that led to an argument. Strickland continued to make posts mocking his former friend, while Chris Curtis made his own post on social media about the situation.

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland reveals friendship with Chris Curtis is over

While Sean Strickland and Chris Curtis’ friendship might be over, it’s unlikely that they’ll ever fight in the cage. The two remain teammates at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas, and that won’t change despite their social media spat.

As of now, Sean Strickland isn’t scheduled for his return to the cage. ‘Tarzan’ last competed at UFC 302 last month, scoring a split-decision win over Paulo Costa. Afterward, Strickland revealed his intention to sit out and wait for a title shot.

Meanwhile, Chris Curtis hasn’t competed since a split-decision loss to Brendan Allen in April. In the final moments of that bout, ‘The Action Man’ suffered a torn hamstring.

What do you make of this UFC news? Who do you want to see Sean Strickland and Chris Curtis fight next?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

