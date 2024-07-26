Coach of Sean Strickland and Chris Curtis gives hilarious response to their friendship ending: “I can’t leave town?”

By Curtis Calhoun - July 25, 2024

The head coach of Sean Strickland and Chris Curtis wants to mend fences between them after their friendship allegedly deteriorated.

Sean Strickland, Chris Curtis

Strickland and Curtis have allegedly fallen out with each other in recent weeks. According to Strickland, Curtis’ political ideology was the beginning of the end of their friendship, and Curtis recently blocked Strickland on social media.

Strickland and Curtis seemed destined to be lifelong friends amidst their respective rises in the UFC middleweight division. They’ve cornered each other throughout their careers, including in Strickland’s recent win over Paulo Costa at UFC 302.

The two Xtreme Couture teammates will have to reach some level of cordiality to train together at their gym, and their coach wants to make peace.

Eric Nicksick scolds Sean Strickland and Chris Curtis for surprising beef

In a recent tweet, Xtreme Couture head coach Eric Nicksick weighed in on the Strickland/Curtis drama.

“I can’t leave town for one minute?!” Nicksick tweeted. “Just wait till Dad gets home to straighten you two out.”

Strickland has surged into a UFC fan favorite after an unprecedented run in the middleweight division. He bounced back from a title loss to Dricus du Plessis with a win over Costa and could be next in line for a title shot.

Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya will fight in the UFC 305 main event next month. Strickland is likely next in line for the winner, along with former titleholder Robert Whittaker.

Curtis, meanwhile, is fresh off a ‘Fight of the Year’ contender against Brendan Allen in April. He’s winless in three of his last four fights and is looking to get back in the mix at 185lbs.

Strickland has ruffled plenty of feathers in recent weeks. This week, leading up to UFC 304, Strickland made a controversial remark about Belal Muhammad’s appearance.

The two middleweight teammates might not be in each other’s inner circle any longer, but their coach remains optimistic he can patch things up between Strickland and Curtis.

