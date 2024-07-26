Coach of Sean Strickland and Chris Curtis gives hilarious response to their friendship ending: “I can’t leave town?”

The head coach of Sean Strickland and Chris Curtis wants to mend fences between them after their friendship allegedly deteriorated.

Strickland and Curtis have allegedly fallen out with each other in recent weeks. According to Strickland, Curtis’ political ideology was the beginning of the end of their friendship, and Curtis recently blocked Strickland on social media.

Strickland and Curtis seemed destined to be lifelong friends amidst their respective rises in the UFC middleweight division. They’ve cornered each other throughout their careers, including in Strickland’s recent win over Paulo Costa at UFC 302.

The two Xtreme Couture teammates will have to reach some level of cordiality to train together at their gym, and their coach wants to make peace.