UFC 304 | Pro fighters make their picks for Bobby Green vs. Paddy Pimblett

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Bobby Green vs Paddy Pimblett:

Kurt Holobaugh, UFC lightweight: That is an interesting fight but I’m going with Bobby Green. I’ve never been high on Paddy, I don’t think he is that good and has been hand-fed opponents in the UFC. I think this is his first real test and I think he gets finished.

Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: That fight is interesting. If it goes to the ground, I think Paddy will have it, but if it stays standing, I think Bobby has the edge on the feet, but I’ll go with Paddy.

Josh Fremd, UFC middleweight: Bobby Green for sure.

Cody Brundage, UFC middleweight: I think that fight is close. I do think Paddy can get it to the ground and have success and get it done.

Cody Durden, UFC flyweight: I think Paddy Pimblett can get Bobby to the ground and control the fight to win a decision.

Brian Kelleher, UFC bantamweight: This will be Paddy’s toughest fight as Bobby is looking good. His speed, boxing, and awkwardness are tough to deal with. I think Bobby Green is going to piece him up on the feet.

Steve Garcia, UFC featherweight: I think Bobby Green, probably by decision.

