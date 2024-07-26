UFC 304 | Pro fighters make their picks for Bobby Green vs. Paddy Pimblett
On the main card of UFC 304, a very intriguing lightweight bout goes down as Bobby Green takes on Paddy Pimblett. Heading into the fight, Green is a slight -122 favorite while ‘The Baddy’ is a -104 underdog on FanDuel.
Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to make their picks for the lightweight fight. The pros are torn on this one, but the slight majority do think Green will edge out a competitive decision.
BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Bobby Green vs Paddy Pimblett:
Kurt Holobaugh, UFC lightweight: That is an interesting fight but I’m going with Bobby Green. I’ve never been high on Paddy, I don’t think he is that good and has been hand-fed opponents in the UFC. I think this is his first real test and I think he gets finished.
Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: That fight is interesting. If it goes to the ground, I think Paddy will have it, but if it stays standing, I think Bobby has the edge on the feet, but I’ll go with Paddy.
Josh Fremd, UFC middleweight: Bobby Green for sure.
Cody Brundage, UFC middleweight: I think that fight is close. I do think Paddy can get it to the ground and have success and get it done.
Cody Durden, UFC flyweight: I think Paddy Pimblett can get Bobby to the ground and control the fight to win a decision.
Brian Kelleher, UFC bantamweight: This will be Paddy’s toughest fight as Bobby is looking good. His speed, boxing, and awkwardness are tough to deal with. I think Bobby Green is going to piece him up on the feet.
Steve Garcia, UFC featherweight: I think Bobby Green, probably by decision.
Fighters picking Bobby Green: Kurt Holobaugh, Josh Fremd, Brian Kelleher, Steve Garcia
Fighters picking Paddy Pimblett: Modestas Bukauskas, Cody Brundage, Cody Durden
