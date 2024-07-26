Bobby Green talks Dana White into $100k bonuses at UFC 304

UFC veteran Bobby Green convinced CEO Dana White to double the post-fight performance bonuses at UFC 304 this weekend.

Green will face the UFC unbeaten Paddy Pimblett on the UFC 304 main card on Saturday in Manchester. The 37-year-old returns to the Octagon for the chance to earn another signature win and get back in the lightweight mix.

Green’s return to a pay-per-view card comes after an impressive win over Jim Miller at UFC 300. While he didn’t walk away with a post-fight performance bonus, many of his colleagues earned $300k bonuses for their efforts.

Green plans to make up the difference this weekend at UFC 304. At Thursday’s pre-fight press conference, he successfully pleaded with White to bump the $50k bonuses to $100k.