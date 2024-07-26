Bobby Green talks Dana White into $100k bonuses at UFC 304
UFC veteran Bobby Green convinced CEO Dana White to double the post-fight performance bonuses at UFC 304 this weekend.
Green will face the UFC unbeaten Paddy Pimblett on the UFC 304 main card on Saturday in Manchester. The 37-year-old returns to the Octagon for the chance to earn another signature win and get back in the lightweight mix.
Green’s return to a pay-per-view card comes after an impressive win over Jim Miller at UFC 300. While he didn’t walk away with a post-fight performance bonus, many of his colleagues earned $300k bonuses for their efforts.
Green plans to make up the difference this weekend at UFC 304. At Thursday’s pre-fight press conference, he successfully pleaded with White to bump the $50k bonuses to $100k.
Bobby Green successfully gets $100k for UFC 304 bonus winners
Watch the impromptu moment from the UFC 304 press conference below.
King Green channeled @MikeBohn and got Dana White to boost bonuses to $100,000 for #UFC304 👑🤑 pic.twitter.com/bcoBeJpNdr
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) July 25, 2024
UFC 304 is a stacked card, featuring the Green vs. Pimblett fight. The main event is UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards’s return to the Octagon against surging contender Belal Muhammad.
The UFC 304 co-main event is a rare interim heavyweight title defense for Tom Aspinall against Curtis Blaydes. It’s a rematch of their 2022 UFC Fight Night main event that ended in an injury stoppage after Aspinall shattered his leg.
Green enters UFC 304 with a lot of momentum; including wins in three of his last four fights. He finished Grant Dawson and Tony Ferguson in back-to-back fights in 2023.
UFC 304 continues a trend of White’s increased generosity towards bonus-winning fighters. The card also marks the return to Manchester for the first time since UFC 204, an event headlined by Michael Bisping vs. Dan Henderson.
Green has landed the most significant strikes in UFC lightweight history and has earned eight post-fight bonuses in his promotional tenure. If he puts on another jaw-dropping performance against Pimblett, this next bonus will be the largest of his career.
