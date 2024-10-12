UFC Vegas 98: ‘Royval vs. Taira’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 98 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Brandon Royval vs. Tatsuro Taira.

Royval (16-7 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a split decision victory over former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno this past February at UFC Mexico City. ‘Rawdog’ has gone 4-1 over his past five Octagon appearances, with his lone loss in that time coming against reigning flyweight kingpin Alexandre Pantoja.

Meanwhile, Tatsuro Taira (16-0 MMA) has gone a perfect 6-0 since joining the UFC ranks May of 2022. The Japanese standout has finished four of those six Octagon appearances, earning two submissions and 2 TKO’s.

UFC Vegas 98 is co-headlined by a middleweight bout featuring Brad Tavares taking on Jun Yong Park.

Tavares (20-9 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a TKO loss to Gregory Rodrigues in his most recent effort this past February. Prior to that, the Hawaiian was coming off a unanimous decision victory over former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman.

Meanwhile, Jun Yong Park (17-6 MMA) will also enter tonight’s bout looking to return to the win column, this after suffering a split decision loss to Andre Muniz in his most recent effort this past December. Prior to that setback, ‘The Iron Turtle’ had reeled off four straights wins under the UFC banner.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 98 Main Card (7pm EST on ESPN+)

125 lbs.: Brandon Royval vs. Tatsuro Taira

185 lbs.: Brad Tavares vs. Jun Yong Park – Park def. Brad Tavares by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

170 lbs.: Chidi Njokuani vs. Jared Gooden – Njokuani def. Gooden by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

155 lbs.: Grant Dawson vs. Rafa Garcia – Dawson def. Garcia via TKO (ground and pound) at 1:42 of Round 2

170 lbs.: Daniel Rodriguez vs. Alex Morono – Rodriguez def. Morono by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC Vegas 98 Prelims (4pm EST on ESPN+)

125 lbs.: CJ Vergara vs. Ramazan Temirov – Temirov def. Vergara via TKO (punches) at 2:50 of Round 1

145 lbs.: Jonathan Pearce vs. Pat Sabatini – Sabatini def. Pearce via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:06 of Round 1

170 lbs.: Niko Price vs. Themba Gorimbo – Gorimbo def. Price by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

265 lbs.: Junior Tafa vs. Sean Sharaf — Tafa def. Sharaf via TKO (punches) at 2:15 of Round 2

115 lbs.: Cory McKenna vs. Julia Polastri — Polastri def. McKenna by split decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)

135 lbs.: Dan Argueta vs. Cody Haddon — Haddon def. Argueta by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

125 lbs.: Clayton Carpenter vs. Lucas Rocha — Carpenter def. Rocha via technical submission (rear naked choke) at 2:12 of Round 2

