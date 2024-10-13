UFC Vegas 98 Results: Grant Dawson TKO’s Rafa Garcia (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 98 results, including the lightweight bout between Grant Dawson and Rafa Garcia.

Dawson (22-2-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since earning a unanimous decision victory over Joe Solecki at June’s UFC 302 event. That win was of course proceeded by a 33-second knockout loss to King Green in October of 2023.

Meanwhile, Rafa Garcia (15-4 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest on a two-fight win streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Clay Guida in April of 2023. ‘Gifted’ has gone 4-1 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Round one of this lightweight matchup begins and Grant Dawson comes over the top with a right hand. Rafa Garcia answers with one of his own. Dawson throws a spinning wheel kick and then a low kick. He shoots in and scores a takedown. Garcia scrambles up to his feet, but Dawson still has a hold of his leg and drags him right back down to the canvas. Grant is working from full guard. Rafa is doing a good job of defending any offense early. Grant Dawson postures up and lands some good shots. He improves to half guard position. Garcia scrambles and gets back to butterfly guard. That doesn’t last long though, as Dawson moves back to half guard. He gets off a nice right hand before the horn sounds to end the opening round.

Round two begins and Grant Dawson opens with a pair of nice left hands and then a solid spinning kick to the body. He shoots in and is able to score a takedown right in the center of the cage. Garcia is bloodied up. It looks like a cut on the forehead. Dawson takes the back of his opponent and begins unloading brutal ground and pound. The referee is taking a close look. This one is all over!

Official UFC Vegas 98 Results: Grant Dawson def. Rafa Garcia via TKO (ground and pound) at 1:42 of Round 2

Who would you like to see Dawson fight next following his brutal TKO victory over Garcia this evening in Las Vegas?