WATCH | Sean O’Malley releases sparring footage of him stopping Alexandre Pantoja in 2016

By Cole Shelton - May 10, 2024

Sean O’Malley has released the footage of him sparring Alexandre Pantoja in 2016.

Sean O'Malley and Alexandre Pantoja

Pantoja and O’Malley have taken shots at each other over the last few months, and both claimed there was a different version of their sparring footage back in 2016. In the video, O’Malley landed a body kick to the liver and after a few seconds, Pantoja called the sparring over.

Although O’Malley did finish Pantoja in the sparring footage, it is only 20 seconds, so how the rest of the sparring went is uncertain.

Back in August, Sean O’Malley spoke about the incident and said he did finish Pantoja in the first round, which was shown in the video.

“Does he want me to post it? I finished him in the first round. I can post that, I wasn’t gonna bring it up, if that’s what he wants. That’s funny,” Sean O’Malley said about Alexandre Pantoja on his podcast. “I mean, does he forget how it played out? I will say in the third round he choked me. But, dude I was like 1-0 or 2-0 as a pro. He was coming off ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ making his UFC debut two weeks out from his UFC debut. I was f*****g smoking joints the night before just like not expecting. Henry Cejudo and him roll into the gym, write my name down for two rounds.”

Alexandre Pantoja, meanwhile, had a different version as before UFC 301 he claimed he smashed Sean O’Malley in sparring.

“He recorded the sparring, and at the end of the training, I said send to me the video, so I can see your training. He never passed the training for me. And I asked (his friend) ‘Can you talk with your friend to send the video’, and he said to me ‘hey, he’s not gonna send to you bro you smashed him.’ He’s not going to send it to you, that’s okay,” Alexandre Pantoja said to the New York Post.

With the rivalry going on between Pantoja and O’Malley, perhaps it leads to a champ-champ fight in the future in the UFC. Pantoja would have to move up to bantamweight, but due to their history, it would be a highly-anticipated bout.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

