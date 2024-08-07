Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman booked for return at UFC 309 in New York

By Susan Cox - August 7, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman is booked to return to the cage at UFC 309 in New York.

Chris Weidman

UFC 309 will take place on Saturday, November 14th at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The event, which is expected to be headlined by a heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic, will also feature hometown boy Chris Weidman (16-7 MMA) taking on Eryk Anders (16-8 MMA) in a middleweight bout.

‘The All American’ has had a rough go as of late, with only two wins in his last six fights. Weidman, 40, last fought and defeated Bruno Silva (23-11 MMA) this past March by technical decision. The New York native has not won consecutive fights since 2015 and will be looking to make it two for two in 2024, in his home state.

In his glory days, Weidman held the UFC middleweight champion title for two and a half years, defending the belt three times.

‘Ya Boi’ will be coming into UFC 309 having three wins in his last six fights. Anders, 37, is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Jamie Pickett (13-11 MMA) this past March.

It was Anders’ team at ‘Iridium Sport Agency’ who announced the match-up on ‘X‘ today:

