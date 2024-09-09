Brandon Moreno says recent MMA hiatus has him “very motivated” to fight at UFC Edmonton: “I find myself in a really good moment”

By Harry Kettle - September 9, 2024

Brandon Moreno believes his recent MMA hiatus has left him feeling motivated ahead of his return at UFC Edmonton.

Brandon Moreno

For the longest time, Brandon Moreno was one of the top dogs at flyweight alongside Deiveson Figueiredo. Now, however, following two losses on the bounce, the Mexican sensation is in need of a big win to get back in the title picture. At UFC Edmonton later this year, he’ll try to get that win when he battles Amir Albazi.

RELATED: Former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno announces he’s stepping away from MMA for the foreseeable future

Many, however, are surprised to see him return so soon. After his loss to Brandon Royval in February, he made it seem as if he was going to step away from the sport for quite some time. In the end, it’ll be less than a year between his last fight and his return.

In a recent interview, Moreno opened up on his journey to get back to this point and what’s next for him.

Moreno is ready to return

“Right now, I find myself in a really good moment,” Moreno said. “The time I was away from MMA really helped me to clear my head and be with my family without thinking about fighting.

“Even though I was only doing one or two fights a year, I would fight, and immediately I would already be asked when my next fight would be and against who. When you have an opponent and date set, you could still be two, four months away, but you have that fighting chip inside you, and you’re not 100 percent relaxed. I took this time to breathe and just spend time with my daughter and wife and just enjoy life.”

“As an athlete you’re also accustomed to train every day, the competition, so there is a point when you’re like, ‘Man, I want to return,’ but you have to fight yourself so you can relax and wind down,” Moreno said. “I feel very motivated to fight at this moment.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Are you excited to see him come back? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Brandon Moreno UFC

Related

Sean O'Malley, Merab Dvalishvili

Sean O’Malley vows to KO “sloppy” Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306: “This fight is going to end brutal”

Harry Kettle - September 9, 2024
Dana White and The Sphere
Noche UFC

Dana White isn’t sure that The Sphere will work well for UFC 306 fights: “We won’t know until it’s over”

Harry Kettle - September 9, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has admitted that he doesn’t know how well the fights will work at the Sphere.

Natalia Silva
UFC

Natalia Silva sets sight on gold following UFC Vegas 97 win over Jessica Andrade: "I will be ready"

Fernando Quiles - September 8, 2024

Natalia Silva is itching to get a chance to fight for gold following her UFC Vegas 97 win over Jessica Andrade.

Robert Whittaker
UFC

Robert Whittaker spars with boxing champion Jai Opetaia: "He’s one of the best in the world"

Fernando Quiles - September 8, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker is in awe after sparring with IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia.

Sean O’Malley
Merab Dvalishvili

Sean O’Malley shares theory on friendship between Merab Dvalishvili and Aljamain Sterling

Fernando Quiles - September 8, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley isn’t so sure that Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili are the friends they say they are.

Demetrious Johnson ONE

Dana White reacts to Demetrious Johnson's retirement: "Incredible career he had"

Fernando Quiles - September 8, 2024
Sean Brady lands punch on Gilbert Burns UFC Vegas 97
UFC

Gilbert Burns undecided on future following UFC Vegas 97 loss to Sean Brady

Fernando Quiles - September 8, 2024

Gilbert Burns has reflected on his recent loss to Sean Brady.

Jorge Masvidal
Leon Edwards

Jorge Masvidal wants to fight former champion Leon Edwards in his UFC return: “He’s 0-1 against me. Let’s go!”

Fernando Quiles - September 8, 2024

Jorge Masvidal is planning to make his comeback in MMA, and he’s setting his sights on former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

Sean Brady
Ian Garry

Sean Brady wants Ian Machado Garry or “easiest matchup in the division” Colby Covington following UFC Vegas 97

Harry Kettle - September 8, 2024

Sean Brady is interested in a showdown with Ian Machado Garry or Colby Covington for his next welterweight outing.

Rongzhu
UFC

Rongzhu suffered multiple facial fractures in TKO loss to Chris Padilla at UFC Vegas 97

Harry Kettle - September 8, 2024

UFC fighter Rongzhu suffered a handful of facial fractures in his brutal TKO defeat at the hands of Chris Padilla.