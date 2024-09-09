Brandon Moreno says recent MMA hiatus has him “very motivated” to fight at UFC Edmonton: “I find myself in a really good moment”

Brandon Moreno believes his recent MMA hiatus has left him feeling motivated ahead of his return at UFC Edmonton.

For the longest time, Brandon Moreno was one of the top dogs at flyweight alongside Deiveson Figueiredo. Now, however, following two losses on the bounce, the Mexican sensation is in need of a big win to get back in the title picture. At UFC Edmonton later this year, he’ll try to get that win when he battles Amir Albazi.

Many, however, are surprised to see him return so soon. After his loss to Brandon Royval in February, he made it seem as if he was going to step away from the sport for quite some time. In the end, it’ll be less than a year between his last fight and his return.

In a recent interview, Moreno opened up on his journey to get back to this point and what’s next for him.