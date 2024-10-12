Joe Rogan, Israel Adesanya applaud ONE Championship’s striking arts 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 11, 2024

Joe Rogan and Israel Adesanya voiced their admiration for ONE Championship’s efforts to shine the spotlight on Muay Thai and kickboxing.  

Joe Rogan, Israel Adesanya, UFC, UFC 271

On a recent episode of Rogan’s popular podcast, the two discussed ONE’s bold move to expand its offerings beyond MMA. They highlighted its success in elevating striking-based martial arts to a global audience. 

“I like how ONE has everything. They have grappling matches, they have kickboxing matches, they have Muay Thai matches, and they have MMA matches. I think that is the way to go,” Rogan said. 

ONE Championship made waves when it opened its doors to various stand-up disciplines in 2018.  

Now, six years later, ONE has cemented its status as the premier destination for elite strikers. 

Its roster consists of the who’s who in both Muay Thai and kickboxing. This list includes the likes of Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Superlek Kitamoo9, Jonathan Haggerty, Superbon, Tawanchai PK Saenchai, Takeru Segawa, and Kana Morimoto. 

Adesanya, a former UFC Middleweight World Champion and an accomplished kickboxer himself, expressed his hope that outfits in North America could emulate ONE’s strategy. 

“They (ONE) just did one in Denver. The fights were crazy, a lot of knockdowns and a lot of action-packed stuff. If it were marketed the right way, with the UFC’s marketing machine, easily, it would be one of the biggest things,” Adesanya said. 

Rogan echoed these sentiments, emphasizing that the American audience would likely embrace the intensity and explosiveness of striking disciplines. 

“Everybody loves KOs; everybody loves stand-up fights. You’re going to get real KOs because no one can grapple. Then you will attract the greatest strikers in the world like what ONE is doing,” Rogan said.

ONE aims to replicate winning formula in submission grappling  

Aside from the striking arts, ONE has also turned its attention to submission grappling. 

The promotion aims to replicate the same level of success in this area as it has with Muay Thai and kickboxing.  

Its lineup of talents features top athletes such as Tye and Kade Ruotolo, Mayssa Bastos, and Danielle Kelly. 

Since introducing submission grappling into its events in 2022, ONE has already crowned five World Champions in the discipline. 

Most recently, ONE appointed Tom DeBlass as Co-Vice President of Grappling to help Leo Vieira in pushing the sport to new heights of popularity. 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

