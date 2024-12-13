Top-5 heavyweight Curtis Blaydes reportedly booked for fight UFC newcomer Rizvan Kuniev

By BJ Penn Staff - December 13, 2024

Nobody can accuse Curtis Blaydes of ducking fights.

Curtis Blaydes UFC, Rivzan Kuniev

The former UFC interim heavyweight title challenger, currently ranked No. 5 in the weight class, is reportedly set to welcome debuting prospect Rizvan Kuniev to the Octagon. The fight is apparently set for Feb. 22, when the UFC returns to Seattle.

The matchup as announced by another UFC heavyweight in Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Rozenstruik, who trains alongside Kuniev, at American Top Team, revealed the surprising booking in an interview with James Lynch.

Curtis Blaydes has not fought since he came up short in an interim title fight with champion Tom Aspinall this past summer. That was the pair’s second meeting. Blaydes won their first encounter after Aspinall suffered a freak leg injury in the opening minute. He remains the only man to beat Aspinall in the Octagon. He also holds wins over top talent like Jailton Almeida, Rozenstruik, Alexander Volkov, Alistair Overeem, and Mark Hunt.

Who is Rivzan Kuniev?

While Kuniev has yet to fight in the UFC, his name may be familiar to some fans. He first entered the MMA limelight with a knockout of Edivan Santos on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2021, but was not signed by the UFC boss. After a submission of UFC veteran Anthony Hamilton in Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Eagle FC promotion, he then moved to the PFL. Kuniev beat Renan Ferreira by decision in his debut, but the win was overturned when he tested positive for multiple banned substances.

He later returned to Contender Series, and earned a contract with a KO of Hugo Kunha. He was originally set to debut against Martin Buday at UFC 310 earlier this month. However, the fight fell through due to a Buday injury.

It seems that shake-up has turned into a blessing, as he’s now set to fight one of the UFC’s best heavyweights in Blaydes.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Curtis Blaydes Jairzinho Rozenstruik UFC

Related

The Korean Zombie Chan Sung Jung

'The Korean Zombie' thinks MMA return is unlikely, but he won't shut door entirely: 'I miss it all the time'

Fernando Quiles - December 13, 2024
Alexander Gustafsson, BKFC, UFC
BKFC

Alexander Gustafsson will "most likely accept" deal for BKFC fight with fellow MMA veteran

BJ Penn Staff - December 13, 2024

Alexander Gustafsson isn’t done yet. The former UFC light heavyweight title challenger recently signed with upstart MMA promotion Global Fight League (GFL), and is reportedly close to inking a deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC).

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall calls Jon Jones' GOAT status into question due to past failed drug tests: 'That's absolutely cheating in my book'

Fernando Quiles - December 13, 2024

Tom Aspinall believes there is an asterisk on Jon Jones’ resume.

Colby Covington UFC weigh-in
Joaquin Buckley

UFC Tampa weigh-in results: Colby Covington, Joaquin Buckley, and the entire card on point

Fernando Quiles - December 13, 2024

The UFC Tampa weigh-in results are in and there was no scale fail to be had.

Cub Swanson
Joaquin Buckley

Cub Swanson believes he's owed an apology from Joaquin Buckley

Harry Kettle - December 13, 2024

UFC star Cub Swanson believes he’s owed an apology from Joaquin Buckley following their recent war of words.

Lebron James and Colby Covington

Colby Covington goes after LeBron James in latest rant

Harry Kettle - December 13, 2024
Alexandre Pantoja and Demetrious Johnson
Demetrious Johnson

Alexandre Pantoja makes fresh pitch to Demetrious Johnson for superfight

Harry Kettle - December 13, 2024

UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja has made a fresh pitch to Demetrious Johnson for a possible superfight.

Joaquin Buckley
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Joaquin Buckley expects to leapfrog Shavkat Rakhmonov for title shot with KO win over Colby Covington at UFC Tampa

Cole Shelton - December 12, 2024

Joaquin Buckley believes he could get the next welterweight title shot.

Anthony Smith and Dominick Reyes
UFC

Anthony Smith says Dominick Reyes wasn't "that good" at UFC 310: "I overpredicted how good he was going to be"

Cole Shelton - December 12, 2024

Anthony Smith doesn’t think Dominick Reyes is that good despite losing to him via TKO at UFC 310.

Michael Chandler
UFC

Michael Chandler not thinking about retirement despite recent UFC losses: "I've got a lot of tread left on the tires"

Josh Evanoff - December 12, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler isn’t thinking about retirement quite yet.