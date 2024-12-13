Top-5 heavyweight Curtis Blaydes reportedly booked for fight UFC newcomer Rizvan Kuniev

Nobody can accuse Curtis Blaydes of ducking fights.

The former UFC interim heavyweight title challenger, currently ranked No. 5 in the weight class, is reportedly set to welcome debuting prospect Rizvan Kuniev to the Octagon. The fight is apparently set for Feb. 22, when the UFC returns to Seattle.

The matchup as announced by another UFC heavyweight in Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Rozenstruik, who trains alongside Kuniev, at American Top Team, revealed the surprising booking in an interview with James Lynch.

Tidbit from this interview 👀 Rozenstrick says his teammate Rizvan Kuniev is making his UFC debut in February against Curtis Blaydes https://t.co/NrqRbeB76p — James Lynch (@LynchOnSports) December 13, 2024

Curtis Blaydes has not fought since he came up short in an interim title fight with champion Tom Aspinall this past summer. That was the pair’s second meeting. Blaydes won their first encounter after Aspinall suffered a freak leg injury in the opening minute. He remains the only man to beat Aspinall in the Octagon. He also holds wins over top talent like Jailton Almeida, Rozenstruik, Alexander Volkov, Alistair Overeem, and Mark Hunt.