UFC 314 broadcast team revealed: Dustin Poirier to return as desk analyst

UFC legend Dustin Poirier is one of the names who will be part of the UFC 314 broadcast team this weekend in Miami, Florida.

On Saturday night, the Ultimate Fighting Championship will make its return to Miami. The expectation is that we could be in for the best card of the year thus far, headlined by a UFC featherweight championship fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes. Regardless of your own expectations, there’s a lot of anticipation in the air as we get closer and closer to fight night.

Of course, one thing that’s always fun to see is an interesting broadcast team. Between general broadcasters and former UFC stars, there’s always a fun blend in there alongside one or two surprises.

This time around, we’ll be seeing Dustin Poirier make his way back over to the desk, as reported by MMA Junkie.