UFC 314 broadcast team revealed: Dustin Poirier to return as desk analyst
UFC legend Dustin Poirier is one of the names who will be part of the UFC 314 broadcast team this weekend in Miami, Florida.
On Saturday night, the Ultimate Fighting Championship will make its return to Miami. The expectation is that we could be in for the best card of the year thus far, headlined by a UFC featherweight championship fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes. Regardless of your own expectations, there’s a lot of anticipation in the air as we get closer and closer to fight night.
Of course, one thing that’s always fun to see is an interesting broadcast team. Between general broadcasters and former UFC stars, there’s always a fun blend in there alongside one or two surprises.
This time around, we’ll be seeing Dustin Poirier make his way back over to the desk, as reported by MMA Junkie.
UFC 314 plans revealed
Commentary team – Jon Anik, Daniel Cormier, Joe Rogan
Roving reporter – Megan Olivi
Weigh-in show – Dan Hellie, Daniel Cormier, Chris Weidman, Laura Sanko
Octagon announcer – Bruce Buffer
Desk analysts – Dustin Poirier, Chael Sonnen, Anthony Smith
All in all, there isn’t much to complain about here. If anything, this event is shaping up to be something really important for the promotion. There’s been a real run of discontent from the fanbase in the last few months, largely with the overall state of the product. Now, the UFC has the chance to hit back in style.
Hopefully, we see the kind of performances that remind us all of why we fell in love with MMA in the first place.
What are you most excited about on this UFC 314 card? Do you believe it is the most stacked card of the year so far? Let us know your thoughts on all of this, BJPENN Nation!
