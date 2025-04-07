UFC 314 broadcast team revealed: Dustin Poirier to return as desk analyst

By Harry Kettle - April 7, 2025

UFC legend Dustin Poirier is one of the names who will be part of the UFC 314 broadcast team this weekend in Miami, Florida.

Dustin Poirier

On Saturday night, the Ultimate Fighting Championship will make its return to Miami. The expectation is that we could be in for the best card of the year thus far, headlined by a UFC featherweight championship fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes. Regardless of your own expectations, there’s a lot of anticipation in the air as we get closer and closer to fight night.

RELATED: Kamaru Usman proposes some fun fights for the UFC’s lightweight division

Of course, one thing that’s always fun to see is an interesting broadcast team. Between general broadcasters and former UFC stars, there’s always a fun blend in there alongside one or two surprises.

This time around, we’ll be seeing Dustin Poirier make his way back over to the desk, as reported by MMA Junkie.

UFC 314 plans revealed

Commentary team – Jon Anik, Daniel Cormier, Joe Rogan

Roving reporter – Megan Olivi

Weigh-in show – Dan Hellie, Daniel Cormier, Chris Weidman, Laura Sanko

Octagon announcer – Bruce Buffer

Desk analysts – Dustin Poirier, Chael Sonnen, Anthony Smith

All in all, there isn’t much to complain about here. If anything, this event is shaping up to be something really important for the promotion. There’s been a real run of discontent from the fanbase in the last few months, largely with the overall state of the product. Now, the UFC has the chance to hit back in style.

Hopefully, we see the kind of performances that remind us all of why we fell in love with MMA in the first place.

What are you most excited about on this UFC 314 card? Do you believe it is the most stacked card of the year so far? Let us know your thoughts on all of this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

