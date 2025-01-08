Payton Talbott hopes to fight ‘poison’ Andrew Tate after UFC 311 return: “He has this vendetta against women”

By Josh Evanoff - January 8, 2025

UFC bantamweight contender Payton Talbott wants a fight with Andrew Tate.

Payton Talbott, Andrew Tate

The 26-year-old is one of the bantamweight division’s fastest-rising stars. Holding an undefeated 9-0 record inside the octagon, Payton Talbott was last seen in June at UFC 303. There, the young prospect scored a stunning first-round knockout win over Yanis Ghemmouri in seconds. A few months removed from that win, Talbott is set to return.

At UFC 311 in Los Angeles later this month, Payton Talbott will meet longtime contender Raoni Barcelos. While the 26-year-old isn’t looking past the Brazilian, he already knows who he wants afterward. Speaking in a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani’s podcast, Talbott discussed a future fight with Andrew Tate.

‘Cobra’ is one of the internet’s most controversial figures. However, unlike names such as Jake Paul, Andrew Tate was a fighter before he was famous. The 38-year-old is a former ISKA champion, currently holding a 76-9-1 record in kickboxing. While Tate hasn’t fought since late 2020, he’s being linked to several fights over the years.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR REVEALS HE’S AGREED TO EXHIBITION BOXING MATCH AGAINST LOGAN PAUL: “I WILL THEN SEEK MY RETURN”

Payton Talbott calls for a fight with Andrew Tate ahead of UFC 311 return in Los Angeles

Well, UFC bantamweight Payton Talbott is down to welcome Andrew Tate back to the world of combat sports. The young prospect mocked the former kickboxer in the interview, joking that his bad experiences with women sent him down his path of controversial internet fandom.

“Yeah, that’s the one. Yeah, let’s get that going.” Payton Talbott responded, when asked if he’d be interested in a fight with Andrew Tate after UFC 311. “I’d take that, I’d take that. Yeah, yeah, it’s just a free-for-all. He’s just the antithesis of me, it seems like someone just cheated on him when he was younger and now he has this vendetta against women.”

He concluded, “I feel like he takes himself super seriously, and it’s just like, he’s kind of a poison for masculine culture.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC bantamweight? Do you want to see Payton Talbott vs. Andrew Tate in the future?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

UFC

Related

Mackenzie Dern, Amanda Ribas

Mackenzie Dern wishes she never took Amanda Ribas fight back in 2019, vows to get different result at UFC Vegas 101

Cole Shelton - January 8, 2025
Dana White, Turki Alalshikh
UFC

REPORT | Saudi Arabia, UFC and TKO Group set to create new professional boxing league

Josh Evanoff - January 8, 2025

According to a recent report, Saudi Arabia’s PIF, and the UFC could announce a boxing league as soon as this month.

Amanda Ribas
Mackenzie Dern

Amanda Ribas calls for a title shot with win over Mackenzie Dern at UFC Vegas 101

Cole Shelton - January 8, 2025

Amanda Ribas believes she will earn a strawweight title shot with a win over Mackenzie Dern at UFC Vegas 101.

Sean O’Malley
UFC

Tim Welch explains why Sean O’Malley ditched social media following UFC title loss to Merab Dvalishvili

Fernando Quiles - January 8, 2025

Sean O’Malley has taken a break from social media, and his head coach has explained why.

Colby Covington
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping thinks Colby Covington would be at 'massive disadvantage' if he moves up to middleweight

Fernando Quiles - January 8, 2025

Michael Bisping feels a move up to the middleweight division would be a tough challenge for Colby Covington.

Sean Strickland, Chris Curtis

Chris Curtis reveals repairs in friendship with Sean Strickland

Harry Kettle - January 8, 2025
Henry Cejudo
Song Yadong

Henry Cejudo rips Song Yadong following UFC Seattle main event announcement

Harry Kettle - January 8, 2025

UFC legend Henry Cejudo has ripped into Song Yadong following the announcement of their UFC Seattle main event.

Alex Pereira
Chris Curtis

UFC fighter reveals cashing in 'good will' to turn down Alex Pereira

Harry Kettle - January 7, 2025

A UFC fighter has revealed cashing in his good will to turn down a possible bout with two-weight champion Alex Pereira.

UFC stars Alex Pereira and Caio Borralho sparring
Caio Borralho

WATCH | UFC champ Alex Pereira and middleweight contender Caio Borralho trade shots in sparring

BJ Penn Staff - January 7, 2025

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is staying sharp between fights by sparring with one of the best middleweights in MMA at the moment: his fellow Brazilian, Caio Borralho.

Henry Cejudo
Henry Cejudo

Dana White reveals stacked UFC Seattle card featuring Yadong-Cejudo main event

Cole Shelton - January 7, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has revealed the full UFC Seattle card which features a key bantamweight bout.