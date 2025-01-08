Payton Talbott hopes to fight ‘poison’ Andrew Tate after UFC 311 return: “He has this vendetta against women”

UFC bantamweight contender Payton Talbott wants a fight with Andrew Tate.

The 26-year-old is one of the bantamweight division’s fastest-rising stars. Holding an undefeated 9-0 record inside the octagon, Payton Talbott was last seen in June at UFC 303. There, the young prospect scored a stunning first-round knockout win over Yanis Ghemmouri in seconds. A few months removed from that win, Talbott is set to return.

At UFC 311 in Los Angeles later this month, Payton Talbott will meet longtime contender Raoni Barcelos. While the 26-year-old isn’t looking past the Brazilian, he already knows who he wants afterward. Speaking in a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani’s podcast, Talbott discussed a future fight with Andrew Tate.

‘Cobra’ is one of the internet’s most controversial figures. However, unlike names such as Jake Paul, Andrew Tate was a fighter before he was famous. The 38-year-old is a former ISKA champion, currently holding a 76-9-1 record in kickboxing. While Tate hasn’t fought since late 2020, he’s being linked to several fights over the years.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR REVEALS HE’S AGREED TO EXHIBITION BOXING MATCH AGAINST LOGAN PAUL: “I WILL THEN SEEK MY RETURN”

UFC’s Payton Talbott would love to fight Andrew Tate 👀 “He’s just like the antithesis of me…Just seems like somebody cheated on him when he was younger and now he has this like vandetta against women. I feel like he takes himself super seriously; he’s kind of a poison for… pic.twitter.com/Q22363hABn — AFeldmanMMA (@afeldMMA) January 8, 2025

Payton Talbott calls for a fight with Andrew Tate ahead of UFC 311 return in Los Angeles

Well, UFC bantamweight Payton Talbott is down to welcome Andrew Tate back to the world of combat sports. The young prospect mocked the former kickboxer in the interview, joking that his bad experiences with women sent him down his path of controversial internet fandom.

“Yeah, that’s the one. Yeah, let’s get that going.” Payton Talbott responded, when asked if he’d be interested in a fight with Andrew Tate after UFC 311. “I’d take that, I’d take that. Yeah, yeah, it’s just a free-for-all. He’s just the antithesis of me, it seems like someone just cheated on him when he was younger and now he has this vendetta against women.”

He concluded, “I feel like he takes himself super seriously, and it’s just like, he’s kind of a poison for masculine culture.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC bantamweight? Do you want to see Payton Talbott vs. Andrew Tate in the future?