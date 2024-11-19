Stipe Miocic issues heartfelt statement following retirement at UFC 309: “It was a honor to go to war”
Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic issued a heartfelt retirement statement following UFC 309.
Miocic returned to the Octagon in the main event of UFC 309 against Jon Jones for the heavyweight title. Unfortnately, Miocic suffered a third-round knockout loss. After the defeat, Miocic announced his retirement from the sport in the Octagon.
Now, two days after the fight, Stipe Miocic took to Instagram to issue a heartfelt statement thanking everyone for the years of support.
“Let me start this post by saying I am good. Been through a lot worse. I hope everybody enjoyed the show on Saturday,” Stipe Miocic wrote. “What an incredible way go out! I started this journey fighting in local bowling alleys & ended it selling out Madison Square Garden. It truly doesn’t get batter than that. Sorry I don’t get the W, but you can’t get em all. Sometimes it’s not your night, that is the nature of the beast. You can’t plan a perfect ending in this sport, but I guess the perfect ending is to have been lucky enough to do it at all. You all have given me so much, and I hope I did you all proud. Croatia & Cleveland Ohio especially. I felt all of you with me at every battle.
“To Marcus Marinelli and the Strongstyle team. We started together, we finished together. We cried together & we bled together. If people only knew the whole story of everything we have been through… we could write a pretty badass novel. There is nobody else I would have shared this journey with… the best part is that we are family forever… Marcus, I know my father has passed. But I also know he appreciates you stepping in and being the father figure I needed in my life,” Stipe Miocic continued.
“We had a hell of a run coach. You dedicated years of your life to me. We made history based on a dream and you had a vision. Now we have more time to drink wine and play euchre while making fun of Bobby because he is terrible at defending him self. To my opponents, thank you all. I learned something from every single one of you. It was a honor to go to war brothers,” Miocic added.
Stipe Miocic says it’s ‘been a hell of a ride’
Stipe Miocic’s statement continued as he thanked his family, and the fans for all the support.
“To my wife, you are my rock. The ship doesn’t sail without you. You sacrificed so much for this dream and I love you. God knew I needed you & you motivate me more than any one! I will miss hanging up on you on Embedded, but there’s YouTube for that” Miocic wrote. “To my kids, everything I have ever done is all for the two of you. To my Mom, I know this isn’t the career you would have chose for me. But, you have always been in my corner since day one.. it was me & you. To my Vayner sports family, you guys are the best in the business!
“And finally to the fans, you guys are the heartbeat of this sport. You are what makes the MMA amazing! Without you, we fighters don’t even exist. The rush you gave me walking down to that octagon is forever engraved in my memory! Thank you for that I’m not goin anywhere. Excited to start some new projects, bring back the podcast, break down all my fights & share my reality with you! Until my next fight……. just kidding, just kidding! Forever grateful. It’s been a hell of a ride!,” Miocic concluded.
Stipe Miocic finished his career with a record of 20-5 and is the former UFC heavyweight champion. Miocic has the UFC record for most consecutive title defenses of the heavyweight title. He’s a future Hall of Famer who has notable wins over Daniel Cormier, Junior dos Santos, Francis Ngannou, Alistair Overeem, and Fabricio Werdum among others.
