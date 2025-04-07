Bryce Mitchell reveals his ‘Come to Jesus’ moment was spawned by dating a ‘spell-casting witch’

UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell continues to leave the mixed martial arts world guessing regarding what his next headline-making comment will be.

There’s no one way to describe someone like Bryce Mitchell. He is one of the more controversial names in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and that much is saying something. He has a habit of saying things on social media, on podcasts and in interviews that leave many feeling pretty flabbergasted, especially within the MMA community as a whole.

At UFC 314, Mitchell will attempt to turn the focus back to what he can do inside the cage. He’ll do that by locking horns with Jean Silva, man who has already openly mocked Bryce for some of the things he’s said in the past. As you can imagine, this is seen as one of the most interesting bouts on the upcoming PPV card.

In a recent interview, Mitchell spoke about a past relationship of his that reportedly led him to become a more religious individual.