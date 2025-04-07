Bryce Mitchell reveals his ‘Come to Jesus’ moment was spawned by dating a ‘spell-casting witch’

By Harry Kettle - April 7, 2025

UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell continues to leave the mixed martial arts world guessing regarding what his next headline-making comment will be.

Bryce Mitchell, UFC, MMA

There’s no one way to describe someone like Bryce Mitchell. He is one of the more controversial names in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and that much is saying something. He has a habit of saying things on social media, on podcasts and in interviews that leave many feeling pretty flabbergasted, especially within the MMA community as a whole.

RELATED: Bryce Mitchell vows to “destroy” Jean Silva at UFC 314

At UFC 314, Mitchell will attempt to turn the focus back to what he can do inside the cage. He’ll do that by locking horns with Jean Silva,  man who has already openly mocked Bryce for some of the things he’s said in the past. As you can imagine, this is seen as one of the most interesting bouts on the upcoming PPV card.

In a recent interview, Mitchell spoke about a past relationship of his that reportedly led him to become a more religious individual.

Mitchell speaks his mind

“I was dating a witch,” Mitchell revealed. “She became fully possessed, was destroying my life and then I casted her out in the name of Jesus. Since then, my eyes have been completely open to the spirit realm and I know that everything around us is actually spiritual.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Nobody knows what’s going to happen next for Bryce. Either way, though, the upcoming Silva fight is going to be must see.

Do you believe ‘Thug Nasty’ will ever compete for a UFC world championship? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Bryce Mitchell UFC

Related

Dustin Poirier

UFC 314 broadcast team revealed: Dustin Poirier to return as desk analyst

Harry Kettle - April 7, 2025
UFC Performance Institute
UFC

UFC Des Moines fighter pulled from card after freak accident at UFC Performance Institute

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 6, 2025

One fighter who was scheduled for the UFC Des Moines event was forced out of the card after suffering a leg fracture while preparing at the UFC Performance Institute.

Merab Dvalishvili defends takedown Umar Nurmagomedov
Merab Dvalishvili

Renowned UFC coach claims Merab Dvalishvili swayed judges with showboating in Umar Nurmagomedov fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 6, 2025

Renowned head coach Javier Mendez believes he knows how Merab Dvalishvili swayed the judges at UFC 311.

Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

UFC commentator explains why Michael Chandler has more pressure to win than Paddy Pimblett

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 6, 2025

One well-known name in the commentary booth thinks Michael Chandler has more pressure going into UFC 314 than Paddy Pimblett.

Patricio Pitbull
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire

UFC 314: MMA legend wonders if Patricio 'Pitbull' has 'too many miles on the clock'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 6, 2025

One UFC Hall of Famer wonders if Patricio “Pitbull” Freire has had too many wars going into UFC 314.

Lerone Murphy, UFC 308, Results, Dan Ige, UFC

Lerone Murphy calls out Brian Ortega following UFC Vegas 105 win, 'T-City' responds

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 6, 2025
Alexander Volkanovski Ilia Topuria
Dan Hooker

UFC fan favorite blames Alexander Volkanovski's quick turnaround for loss to Ilia Topuria

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 6, 2025

Dan Hooker doesn’t believe Ilia Topuria did anything spectacular that led to his finish over Alexander Volkanovski.

Michael Chandler
UFC

Michael Chandler reacts to cheating accusations ahead of UFC 314

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 6, 2025

Michael Chandler has reacted to those who believe he cheats inside the Octagon.

Ode Osbourne, Luis Gurule, UFC Vegas 150, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 105 Bonus Report: Ode Osbourne 1 of 4 POTN winners

Chris Taylor - April 5, 2025

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 105 event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Josh Emmett, Lerone Murphy, UFC Vegas 105, Pros react, UFC
Lerone Murphy

Pros react after Lerone Murphy outpoints Josh Emmett at UFC Vegas 105

Chris Taylor - April 5, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 105 event was headlined by a key men’s featherweight bout featuring Josh Emmett taking on Lerone Murphy.