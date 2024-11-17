Stipe Miocic officially announces his retirement following UFC 309 defeat

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic announced his retirement from mixed martial arts after losing to Jon Jones last night.

Throughout the course of his career, Stipe Miocic has been defying the odds. He managed to overcome the expectations of the masses several times, to the point where he was eventually able to become a world champion in the UFC. He will go down as a two-time champion and, regardless of what happened on Saturday, the greatest heavyweight of all time.

At UFC 309, he was defeated via TKO by Jon Jones with a nasty kick to ribs rendering him unable to continue. After the fight came to an end, he was interviewed by Joe Rogan. At that point, he gave his thoughts on the fight and how it all played out in NYC.

Then, he made a short and sweet statement confirming that he’ll be walking away from mixed martial arts after a truly legendary career.