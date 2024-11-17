Stipe Miocic officially announces his retirement following UFC 309 defeat

By Harry Kettle - November 17, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic announced his retirement from mixed martial arts after losing to Jon Jones last night.

Stipe Miocic

Throughout the course of his career, Stipe Miocic has been defying the odds. He managed to overcome the expectations of the masses several times, to the point where he was eventually able to become a world champion in the UFC. He will go down as a two-time champion and, regardless of what happened on Saturday, the greatest heavyweight of all time.

RELATED: Stipe Miocic quiets talk of retirement ahead of UFC 309 return: “Right now I’m just going to worry about the fight”

At UFC 309, he was defeated via TKO by Jon Jones with a nasty kick to ribs rendering him unable to continue. After the fight came to an end, he was interviewed by Joe Rogan. At that point, he gave his thoughts on the fight and how it all played out in NYC.

Then, he made a short and sweet statement confirming that he’ll be walking away from mixed martial arts after a truly legendary career.

Miocic announces retirement from mixed martial arts

“I’m done, I’m hanging them up. I’m retiring, thank god.”

While the UFC probably could’ve done more to give him a bit of a send-off, we’d like to think they’ll honor him with a Hall of Fame induction in the future. Either way, there’s no shame in going out with a loss to Jon Jones. He’s been able to accomplish everything he could’ve ever dreamed of at the elite level. Farewell, Stipe, and good luck in the next chapter.

What is your favorite memory from the iconic career of Stipe Miocic? Do you believe he is the greatest heavyweight champion of all time? Let us know your thoughts on this and UFC 309 as a whole, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Stipe Miocic UFC

