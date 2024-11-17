Jon Jones remains unconcerned with Tom Aspinall fight after UFC 309: ‘I’ve been very clear about my intentions’

By Fernando Quiles - November 17, 2024

Jon Jones isn’t concerned with a potential Tom Aspinall fight following UFC 309.

Jon Jones UFC 309

Jones handled business inside Madison Square Garden in New York City this past Saturday. He defended the UFC Heavyweight Championship against Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 309. “Bones'” methodical approach during the fight led to a dominant performance, scoring a third-round TKO finish.

Now that he has retired Miocic, Jones is looking forward, but a fight with Aspinall may not be in his future.

RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER JON JONES TKO’S STIPE MIOCIC AT UFC 309

Jon Jones Not Worried About Tom Aspinall Fight

Following his stellar performance, Jon Jones spoke to reporters during the UFC 309 post-fight press conference. When asked about a possible clash with Tom Aspinall, Jones said he’s still more keen on facing UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira (via Aaron Bronsteter).

“I’m not really worried about the Tom fight, I’m worried about the Pereira fight. That’s what I want to do. I think if the UFC wants to have me back, I think that’s the fight they’ll make. I’ve been very clear about my intentions.

“I don’t want to fight dangerous up and comers anymore. I want to fight dangerous, established champions. Tom can have the heavyweight championship, I don’t really care about it… I want Pereira.”

UFC CEO Dana White also had a chat with media members. He admitted he doesn’t like the idea of Jones vs. Pereira following UFC 309. White said he believes “Bones” is too big for “Poatan.”

Aspinall appeared on the UFC 309 post-fight show and shared his belief that Jones would be too slow for him inside the Octagon. The interim UFC heavyweight titleholder continues to wonder if he’ll ever get a title unification bout against Jones.

Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest updates on Jon Jones’ future in the coming weeks and months.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall UFC

