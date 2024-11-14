Dana White rejects potential Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira fight: “He is way bigger than him!”

By Josh Evanoff - November 14, 2024

UFC President Dana White has absolutely no interest in Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira.

Jon Jones and Dana White

‘Bones’ is set to return to the octagon in the main event of UFC 309 on Saturday night. Back for the first time since submitting Ciryl Gane last March, Jon Jones will meet former champion Stipe Miocic. For his part, the 42-year-old hasn’t been seen in the cage since a knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in early 2021.

Ahead of the contest, Jon Jones has discussed his MMA future in-depth. Despite several calls for ‘Bones’ to face interim champion Tom Aspinall, he’s rejected that potential fight. Instead, Jones is willing to vacate his heavyweight title, to face UFC light-heavyweight titleholder Alex Pereira. For his part, ‘Poatan’ last defeated Khalil Rountree Jr. in October.

Earlier this week, the Brazilian showed interest in moving to heavyweight to meet Jones. With the two champions on board, the only man standing in the way of the contest happening is Dana White. Well, it seems that Alex Pereira and ‘Bones’ have a lot of work to do in order to get the promoter interested.

RELATED: JON JONES REJECTS STIPE MIOCIC’S “INSINCERE” APOLOGY AHEAD OF UFC 309 SHOWDOWN: “I DON’T CARE ABOUT HIM AT ALL”

UFC President Dana White rejects potential Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira fight

Speaking in a recent interview with Jim Rome, Dana White was asked about the potential fight. There, the UFC President completely shot the bout down. According to White, Alex Pereira is far smaller than the heavyweight champion and lacks the wrestling needed to be competitive with Jones.

“Nah, he’s not fighting [Alex] Pereira.” Dana White stated to Jim Rome when asked about Jones’ UFC future. “Pereira was a middleweight who moved up to light-heavyweight. He’s also a kickboxer who has done very, very well in MMA. But his wrestling isn’t even near the level of Jon Jones.”

He continued, “Jon Jones is also way bigger than him. If Jon Jones wants to fight again after Saturday night, he will fight Tom Aspinall.”

What do you make of these comments from UFC President Dana White? Do you want to see Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Jon Jones UFC

Related

Max Holloway, Charles Oliveira

Max Holloway shows interest in rematch with 'beast' Charles Oliveira: "It would be an honor to share the octagon"

Josh Evanoff - November 14, 2024
Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic UFC 309
Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones rejects Stipe Miocic's "insincere" apology ahead of UFC 309 showdown: "I don't care about him at all"

Josh Evanoff - November 14, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones doesn’t accept Stipe Miocic’s apology.

Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev
Stipe Miocic

Magomed Ankalaev claims Dana White told him he's next for UFC champion Alex Pereira: "Thank you for clearing this"

Josh Evanoff - November 14, 2024

It appears that Magomed Ankalaev will indeed be next for UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Dana White, Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones

Dana White weighs in on Jon Jones’ latest comments on Tom Aspinall fight after UFC 309

Curtis Calhoun - November 14, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White made his first public remarks since Jon Jones’s viral comments about Tom Aspinall during UFC 309 media day.

Sean Strickland Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Sean Strickland hurls scathing diss at Jake Paul and Netflix over Mike Tyson fight

Fernando Quiles - November 14, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has hurled quite the dig at Jake Paul and popular streaming platform Netflix ahead of the Mike Tyson fight.

Aljamain Sterling Umar Nurmagomedov

Aljamain Sterling shares theory on why Umar Nurmagomedov hasn't received UFC title fight against Merab Dvalishvili

Fernando Quiles - November 14, 2024
Kamaru Usman Shavkat Rakhmonov
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Kamaru Usman provides major update on rumored Shavkat Rakhmonov fight at UFC 310

Fernando Quiles - November 14, 2024

Kamaru Usman vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov could happen one day, but it won’t be held on the UFC 310 card.

Damon Jackson
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Damon Jackson expecting a war against Jim Miller at UFC 309: "It's nice to get a big name"

Cole Shelton - November 13, 2024

Damon Jackson knew he couldn’t make the cut to featherweight next.

Jon Jones
UFC

Jon Jones tabs former rival as the "most skilled" opponent he's faced in his UFC career

Curtis Calhoun - November 13, 2024

Jon Jones dismantled many legends in his UFC career, but one of them was the toughest to prepare for above the others.

Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic UFC 309
Jon Jones

UFC 309 | Pro fighters make their picks for Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic title fight

Cole Shelton - November 13, 2024

In the main event of UFC 309, the heavyweight title is on the line as Jon Jones looks for his first defense against former champ Stipe Miocic. Heading into the bout, Jones is a sizeable -700 favorite while the former champ is a +440 underdog on FanDuel.