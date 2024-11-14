Dana White rejects potential Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira fight: “He is way bigger than him!”

UFC President Dana White has absolutely no interest in Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira.

‘Bones’ is set to return to the octagon in the main event of UFC 309 on Saturday night. Back for the first time since submitting Ciryl Gane last March, Jon Jones will meet former champion Stipe Miocic. For his part, the 42-year-old hasn’t been seen in the cage since a knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in early 2021.

Ahead of the contest, Jon Jones has discussed his MMA future in-depth. Despite several calls for ‘Bones’ to face interim champion Tom Aspinall, he’s rejected that potential fight. Instead, Jones is willing to vacate his heavyweight title, to face UFC light-heavyweight titleholder Alex Pereira. For his part, ‘Poatan’ last defeated Khalil Rountree Jr. in October.

Earlier this week, the Brazilian showed interest in moving to heavyweight to meet Jones. With the two champions on board, the only man standing in the way of the contest happening is Dana White. Well, it seems that Alex Pereira and ‘Bones’ have a lot of work to do in order to get the promoter interested.

UFC President Dana White rejects potential Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira fight

Speaking in a recent interview with Jim Rome, Dana White was asked about the potential fight. There, the UFC President completely shot the bout down. According to White, Alex Pereira is far smaller than the heavyweight champion and lacks the wrestling needed to be competitive with Jones.

“Nah, he’s not fighting [Alex] Pereira.” Dana White stated to Jim Rome when asked about Jones’ UFC future. “Pereira was a middleweight who moved up to light-heavyweight. He’s also a kickboxer who has done very, very well in MMA. But his wrestling isn’t even near the level of Jon Jones.”

He continued, “Jon Jones is also way bigger than him. If Jon Jones wants to fight again after Saturday night, he will fight Tom Aspinall.”

What do you make of these comments from UFC President Dana White? Do you want to see Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira?