Israel Adesanya criticizes Bo Nickal for “boring fight” against Paul Craig at UFC 309

Israel Adesanya was critical of Bo Nickal and his performance at UFC 309.

Nickal improved to 7-0 as a pro as he beat Paul Craig by decision. However, the fight wasn’t that entertaining as the two high-level grapplers got into a striking match.

Although it wasn’t the most entertaining, Nickal still did enough to win. However, former UFC middleweight champ Israel Adesanya thinks Nickal wasn’t comfortable in the Octagon.

“It’s a boring fight, that’s all. He’s letting it go away,” Adesanya said on his YouTube channel. “Even when he hurt him, he’s not comfortable on the feet. He looks good striking, but he’s not comfortable. He hurt him but he didn’t know how to get close. Even just fake a takedown to get close and throw some combos.”

Adesanya believes Nickal doesn’t know how to set up strikes. But, that is likely due to his lack of experience, so perhaps going three rounds against a veteran like Craig will help him in the future.

However, Israel Adesanya wasn’t entertained by the fight as he thought Bo Nickal vs. Paul Craig at UFC 309 was boring.