Jon Jones gives blunt answer to why he doesn’t want to fight ‘A**hole’ Tom Aspinall after UFC 309: “I don’t want to do business with him”

November 13, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones says there’s more to the story when it comes to his position of not wanting to fight Tom Aspinall after UFC 309.

Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall

Jones will face former titleholder Stipe Miocic in the UFC 309 main event this Saturday in New York City. Two of the greatest UFC fighters of all time will square off in one of the biggest cards of the year.

Aspinall is standing by as the UFC 309 backup if anything happens leading up to fight night. The interim champion most recently defended the belt against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304.

In recent months, bad blood has boiled between Jones and Aspinall. Fans are clamoring for Aspinall to face Jones, but instead, Jones will face Miocic who returns after a three-year layoff.

After months of back-and-forths online, Jones is fed up with Aspinall and says his recent taunts solidified his position in not wanting to fight him.

Jon Jones belittles Tom Aspinall during UFC 309 media day rant

During his UFC 309 media day press conference, Jones added another layer to his refusal to fight Aspinall.

“There’s a part of me that does [want to compete with him], but if I’m being completely honest, I feel like Tom’s been such an a**hole that I don’t want to do business with him,” Jones said. “His fans have been so annoying. Obviously, you don’t get this far getting affected by fans and whatnot, but he’s just an a**hole. He’s 30, so he’s from this influencer generation where you hop online, t-shirt sales, and all that. I’m past that type of stuff. If you had a little bit more respect, maybe we could’ve worked something out…

“This is a business, and fighting me gives him an opportunity to change his life forever. I don’t even want to give him the opportunity, he just played his cards wrong with me,” Jones continued. “I’m three years away from being a 40-year-old, grown man. The press conference, going through the whole shebang with him, I’d just rather not do. [Alex] Pereira on the other hand, is respectful, cool, and doesn’t say much. I’ll do business with you, I’d risk it all with a human being like you. And [Pereira] absolutely has the accolades to back up your s***. This other guy is just a big mouth, who is just hot today.”

As of this writing, Aspinall hasn’t responded to Jones’s latest remarks. He’s accused Jones of being ‘scared’ to fight him, as many of his fans feel.

Jones needs to get past Miocic this Saturday before any potential next fights are booked. In the meantime, things remain hostile between the two heavyweight titleholders.

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall UFC

