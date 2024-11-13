Jon Jones gives blunt answer to why he doesn’t want to fight ‘A**hole’ Tom Aspinall after UFC 309: “I don’t want to do business with him”

Jon Jones belittles Tom Aspinall during UFC 309 media day rant

During his UFC 309 media day press conference, Jones added another layer to his refusal to fight Aspinall.

“There’s a part of me that does [want to compete with him], but if I’m being completely honest, I feel like Tom’s been such an a**hole that I don’t want to do business with him,” Jones said. “His fans have been so annoying. Obviously, you don’t get this far getting affected by fans and whatnot, but he’s just an a**hole. He’s 30, so he’s from this influencer generation where you hop online, t-shirt sales, and all that. I’m past that type of stuff. If you had a little bit more respect, maybe we could’ve worked something out…

“This is a business, and fighting me gives him an opportunity to change his life forever. I don’t even want to give him the opportunity, he just played his cards wrong with me,” Jones continued. “I’m three years away from being a 40-year-old, grown man. The press conference, going through the whole shebang with him, I’d just rather not do. [Alex] Pereira on the other hand, is respectful, cool, and doesn’t say much. I’ll do business with you, I’d risk it all with a human being like you. And [Pereira] absolutely has the accolades to back up your s***. This other guy is just a big mouth, who is just hot today.”

As of this writing, Aspinall hasn’t responded to Jones’s latest remarks. He’s accused Jones of being ‘scared’ to fight him, as many of his fans feel.

Jones needs to get past Miocic this Saturday before any potential next fights are booked. In the meantime, things remain hostile between the two heavyweight titleholders.