UFC Vegas 97 Bonus Report: Steve Garcia one of four fighters to take home an extra $50k

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 97 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady.

The highly anticipated welterweight main event proved to be a hard fought back and forth affair. Sean Brady was able to find a consistent home for his 1-2 and low kick throughout the fight, making it difficult for Gilbert Burns to find a way inside. Although ‘Durinho’ had some moments in the twenty-five-minute contest, it was clear that after five rounds of action Brady had done more than enough to get the victory.

UFC Vegas 97 was co-headlined by a women’s flyweight bout featuring Jessica Andrade taking on Natalia Silva. The high stakes contest resulted in a coming out party for Natalia Silva. The 27-year-old was able to weather the flurries of haymakers delivered by Jessica Andrade and was able to utilize her sharp jab and timely kicks to outpoint the former strawweight champion over the course of three rounds. Silva moved to 6-0 inside of the Octagon with the unanimous decision win.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Women’s flyweight fighters Natalia Silva and Jessica Andrade each pocketed $50k for their thrilling war in tonight’s UFC Vegas 97 main event. Silva ultimately won the contest by unanimous decision.

Performance of the night: Steve Garcia earned an extra $50k for his first-round TKO victory over Kyle Nelson (see that here).

Performance of the night: Cody Durden pocketed an extra $50k for his second-round submission victory over Matt Schnell (see that here).

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Vegas 97 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!