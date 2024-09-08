Video | Lorenz Larkin stops Levan Chokheli in the first round at Bellator San Diego

Lorenz Larkin picked up a huge win over Levan Chokheli last night in their battle at Bellator San Diego.

Over the course of the last 15 years, Lorenz Larkin has served as an interesting case study in mixed martial arts. For the longest time, he was viewed as someone who has the potential to be a real superstar. In equal measure, some of his appearances inside the cage didn’t quite live up to the hype.

He eventually found his way to Bellator. Back in 2017, he competed for the Bellator welterweight championship, losing to Douglas Lima. Last night, he battled it out with Levan Chokheli in a title eliminator. Some felt as if Chokheli was the favorite to get the job done, but in the end, it was Larkin who rose to the occasion.

With less than two minutes gone in the fight, he dropped Chokheli and proceeded to really go after him in search of the finish. He got the job done and at the age of 38, he will now be the number one contender for the welterweight crown.