UFC Vegas 97: ‘Burns vs. Brady’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - September 7, 2024

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 97 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady.

Burns (22-7 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he takes to the Octagon this evening. ‘Durinho’ is coming off losses to Jack Della Maddalena and Belal Muhammad in his most recent efforts. Prior to those setbacks, Burns was coming off back-t0-back victories over Jorge Masvidal and Neil Magny respectively.

Meanwhile, Sean Brady (16-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a submission win over Kelvin Gastelum last December at UFC Austin. The victory was preceded by his first career loss which came at the hands of reigning UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad by way of TKO.

UFC Vegas 97 is co-headlined by a key women’s flyweight bout featuring Jessica Andrade taking on Natalia Silva.

Jessica Andrade

Image via @jessicammapro on Instagram

Andrade (26-12 MMA) will enter the contest on a two-fight winning streak, this after scoring victories over Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez respectively. Prior to that, the former strawweight queen had suffered three straight defeats against Erin Blanchfield, Yan Xiaonan and Tatiana Suarez.

Meanwhile, Natalia Silva (17-5-1 MMA) has gone a perfect 5-0 since joining the UFC ranks in June of 2022. The 27-year-old was most previously seen in action this past February, where she scored a unanimous decision victory over Viviane Araujo at UFC Vegas 85.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 97 Main Card (7pm EST on ESPN+)

170 lbs.: Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady –

125 lbs.: Jessica Andrade vs. Natalia Silva –

145 lbs.: Steve Garcia vs. Kyle Nelson –

125 lbs.: Matt Schnell vs. Cody Durden –

155 lbs.: Trevor Peek vs. Yanal Ashmouz –

UFC Vegas 97 Prelims (4pm EST on ESPN+)

155 lbs.: Rongzhu vs. Chris Padilla –

125 lbs.: Isaac Dulgarian vs. Brendon Marotte –

125 lbs.: Felipe dos Santos vs. Andre Lima –

145 lbs.: Yizha vs. Gabriel Santos –

115 lbs.: Jaqueline Amorim vs. Vanessa Demopoulos –

185 lbs.: Andre Petroski vs. Denis Budka –

145 lbs.: Zygimantas Ramaska vs. Nathan Fletcher –

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 97 main event between Gilbert Burns and Sean Brady?

