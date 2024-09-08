UFC Vegas 97 Results: Sean Brady defeats Gilbert Burns (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 97 results, including the welterweight main event between Gilbert Burns and Sean Brady.

Burns (22-7 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he takes to the Octagon this evening. ‘Durinho’ is coming off losses to Jack Della Maddalena and Belal Muhammad in his most recent efforts. Prior to those setbacks, Burns was coming off back-t0-back victories over Jorge Masvidal and Neil Magny respectively.

Meanwhile, Sean Brady (16-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a submission win over Kelvin Gastelum last December at UFC Austin. The victory was preceded by his first career loss which came at the hands of reigning UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad by way of TKO.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 97 main event begins and Sean Brady connects with a nice jab early on. He comes forward with a flurry, but ‘Durinho’ covers up and avoids taking any damage. A good low kick from Brady lands. He follows that up with another jab. He shoots in and scores a takedown. Burns quickly scrambles up to his feet. Brady lands some good shots with Burns up against the cage. He drops for another takedown attempt and gets it. Gilbert is right back up again however and the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 97 main event begins and Sean Brady gets off a good shot early. He pushes Gilbert Burns against the cage and dives on a takedown. ‘Durinho’ is able to keep the fight standing and the fighters begin to battle in the clinch. Brady with some good knees. Burns switches the position and puts Brady on the fence. Sean breaks free from the clinch and circles out. He lands another good 1-2 on Burns and then a left hook. He dives in for a takedown but gets reversed by the former title challenger. Brady pops right back up to his feet but Burns still has him in a body lock against the cage. Sean Brady eventually shakes free and lands a good combination. He follows that up with a hard low kick. ‘Durinho’ unloads some late punches, but they all appear to fall well short of the target.

Round three begins and Gilbert Burns gets to work with some low kicks. Sean Brady answers with a 1-2 followed by a low kick of his own. ‘Durinho’ forces the clinch and pushes Brady against the cage. Sean quickly reverses the position. Burns finds and opportunity to take Brady to the mat and then throws some shots as Sean attempts to reset. They separate and Brady lands some more punches from range. He forces the clinch and puts Burns back on the fence. Burns reverses the position. He looks for a single leg takedown, but Brady escapes by hopping out. Sean is working some dirty boxing now. Gilbert Burns shoots in and scores a takedown. Sean Brady pops right back to his feet however and lands a good punch. Now it is Brady in on a takedown attempt and he gets it. The horn sounds with Sean in Gilbert’s full guard.

Round four of the UFC Vegas 97 main event begins and both men lands nut shots that cause a break in the action. Good times. We restart and Sean Brady lands a nice 1-2 followed by a low kick. He connects with a crisp jab as Burns attempts to close the distance. ‘Durinho’ continues to try and find a way inside. Brady clips him with another jab and then shoots in and scores a big takedown. This time Gilbert Burns isn’t getting up so quickly. The former title challenger eventually works his way up only to get dumped again. He hits a late switch to take top position as the horn sounds to end round four.

The fifth and final round begins and Sean Brady comes forward with the 1-2 and then a low kick. That combination has been working for him all night. Gilbert Burns looks to answer with a low kick, but he connects low, and we have a pause in the action. We restart and Brady once again lands a big combination followed by a chopping low kick. Burns lands a jumping knee the clips Brady, but Sean forces the clinch and appears to be ok. He lands a couple of short shots in the clinch and then drops down for a takedown and gets it. He lands some ground and pound. Burns escapes and looks for a leg lock. Brady won’t allow it and the horn sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC Vegas 97 Results: Sean Brady def. Gilbert Burns by unanimous decision (50-45 x2, 49-46)

