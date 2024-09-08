Pros react after Sean Brady defeats Gilbert Burns at UFC Vegas 97

By Chris Taylor - September 7, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 97 event was headlined by a key welterweight showdown between Gilbert Burns and Sean Brady.

Gilbert Burns and Sean Brady

Burns (22-8 MMA) entered the contest with hopes of snapping his two-fight losing skid. ‘Durinho’ was of course coming off losses to Jack Della Maddalena and Belal Muhammad in his two most previous efforts. Prior to those setbacks, Burns had put together back-t0-back victories over Jorge Masvidal and Neil Magny respectively.

Meanwhile, Sean Brady (17-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a submission win over Kelvin Gastelum last December at UFC Austin. That victory was of course preceded by his first career loss which came at the hands of reigning UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad by way of TKO.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 97 main event proved to be a hard fought back and forth affair. Sean Brady was able to find a consistent home for his 1-2 and low kick throughout the fight, making it difficult for Gilbert Burns to find a way inside. Although ‘Durinho’ had some moments in the twenty-five-minute contest, it was clear that after five rounds of action Brady had done more than enough to get the victory.

Official UFC Vegas 97 Results: Sean Brady def. Gilbert Burns by unanimous decision (50-45 x2, 49-46)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Burns vs. Brady’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Sean Brady defeating Gilbert Burns at UFC Vegas 97:

Who would you like to see Sean Brady fight next following his impressive victory over Gilbert Burns this evening in Sin City?

Gilbert Burns Sean Brady UFC UFC Vegas 97

