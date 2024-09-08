Pros react after Sean Brady defeats Gilbert Burns at UFC Vegas 97

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 97 event was headlined by a key welterweight showdown between Gilbert Burns and Sean Brady.

Burns (22-8 MMA) entered the contest with hopes of snapping his two-fight losing skid. ‘Durinho’ was of course coming off losses to Jack Della Maddalena and Belal Muhammad in his two most previous efforts. Prior to those setbacks, Burns had put together back-t0-back victories over Jorge Masvidal and Neil Magny respectively.

Meanwhile, Sean Brady (17-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a submission win over Kelvin Gastelum last December at UFC Austin. That victory was of course preceded by his first career loss which came at the hands of reigning UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad by way of TKO.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 97 main event proved to be a hard fought back and forth affair. Sean Brady was able to find a consistent home for his 1-2 and low kick throughout the fight, making it difficult for Gilbert Burns to find a way inside. Although ‘Durinho’ had some moments in the twenty-five-minute contest, it was clear that after five rounds of action Brady had done more than enough to get the victory.

Official UFC Vegas 97 Results: Sean Brady def. Gilbert Burns by unanimous decision (50-45 x2, 49-46)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Burns vs. Brady’ below:

Philly su…. — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 8, 2024

Anyone up? — DT (@darrentill2) September 8, 2024

That’s not fair din is the broadcast coach and the coach coach — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 8, 2024

The grappling of these guys is too good. I think it will come down to striking exchanges and cardio. Who can get who down in the later rounds #UFCVegas97 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) September 8, 2024

Stop with the flying knee — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 8, 2024

Brady really has a nice follow up left hook. #UFCVegas97 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 8, 2024

Great main event, as advertised! #UFCVegas97 — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) September 8, 2024

Burns landed some great power shots this past round #UFCVegas97 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 8, 2024

Where’s burns calf kick — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 8, 2024

What a fight! Great exchanges!! #UFCVegas97 — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) September 8, 2024

Burns needs to throw a high kick — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 8, 2024

Great Fight! Burns is landing some much needed shots at the ends of these rounds but but I have Brady up 3-0. Burns needs to turn it up these next 2 rounds #UFCVegas97 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 8, 2024

Nothing like a double 🥜 shot to get a breather 😅😂 #UFCVegas97 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) September 8, 2024

That double leg against Burns shows the type of grappling power Brady possesses. #UFCVegas97 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 8, 2024

Post-fight reactions to Sean Brady defeating Gilbert Burns at UFC Vegas 97:

Fight of the night for these guys! #UFCVegas97 — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) September 8, 2024

Props to Brady he really showed out this fight and proved he is a top contender for the belt! Is Muhammad and Brady 2 in our future?!?#UFCVegas97 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 8, 2024

Man Brady is gonna be tough to beat — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 8, 2024

Crazy pace and pressure by Brady! Gilbert is an OG and had some good moments but it was all Sean 👏 👏 great fight! #UFCVegas97 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) September 8, 2024

Who would you like to see Sean Brady fight next following his impressive victory over Gilbert Burns this evening in Sin City?