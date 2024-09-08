Pros react after Natalia Silva defeats Jessica Andrade at UFC Vegas 97

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 97 fight card was co-headlined by a key women’s flyweight bout featuring Jessica Andrade taking on Natalia Silva.

Andrade (26-13 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a two-fight winning streak, this after scoring victories over Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez in her two previous efforts. Prior to those wins, the former strawweight queen was coming off three straight defeats against opponents Erin Blanchfield, Yan Xiaonan and Tatiana Suarez.

Meanwhile, Natalia Silva (18-5-1 MMA) entered the bout having gone a perfect 5-0 since joining the UFC ranks in June of 2022. The 27-year-old was most previously seen in action this past February, where she earned a unanimous decision victory over Viviane Araujo at UFC Vegas 85.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 97 co-main event proved to be a coming out party for Natalia Silva. The 27-year-old was able to weather the flurries of haymakers delivered by Jessica Andrade and was able to utilize her sharp jab and timely kicks to outpoint the former strawweight champion over the course of three rounds.

Official UFC Vegas 97 Results: Natalia Silva def. Jessica Andrade by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Andrade vs. Silva’ below:

Jessica Andrade competes in her 28th #UFC bout at #UFCVegas97, most for any woman. Only 20 men have more UFC bouts. — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) September 3, 2024

Jessica Andrade vs. Natalia Silva should be a banger! 🔥 #UFCVegas97 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) September 8, 2024

This match up will be footwork of Silva vs the power puncher Andrade. A lot of footwork can be exhausting if the opponent applies the right pressure. Great match up! #UFCVegas97 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 8, 2024

Speed difference in this one is apparent. Andrade needs to pressure Silva and make this a dirty fight #UFCVegas97 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 8, 2024

Nice superman punch to close the round #UFCVegas97 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 8, 2024

These ladies are THROWING!! #UFCVegas97 — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) September 8, 2024

This a maaad scrap! These ladies are bringing it! #UFCVegas97 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 8, 2024

Silva is a beast — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 8, 2024

Post-fight reactions to Natalia Silva defeating Jessica Andrade at UFC Vegas 97:

Very good cage work and take down defense. @nataliasilvaufc. Great fight ladies. — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) September 8, 2024

Amazing performance by Silva! That was a career defining fight! #UFCVegas97 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 8, 2024

Who would you like to see Natalia Silva fight next following her unanimous decision victory over Jessica Andrade this evening in Sin City?