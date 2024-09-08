Pros react after Natalia Silva defeats Jessica Andrade at UFC Vegas 97

By Chris Taylor - September 7, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 97 fight card was co-headlined by a key women’s flyweight bout featuring Jessica Andrade taking on Natalia Silva.

Andrade (26-13 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a two-fight winning streak, this after scoring victories over Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez in her two previous efforts. Prior to those wins, the former strawweight queen was coming off three straight defeats against opponents Erin Blanchfield, Yan Xiaonan and Tatiana Suarez.

Meanwhile, Natalia Silva (18-5-1 MMA) entered the bout having gone a perfect 5-0 since joining the UFC ranks in June of 2022. The 27-year-old was most previously seen in action this past February, where she earned a unanimous decision victory over Viviane Araujo at UFC Vegas 85.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 97 co-main event proved to be a coming out party for Natalia Silva. The 27-year-old was able to weather the flurries of haymakers delivered by Jessica Andrade and was able to utilize her sharp jab and timely kicks to outpoint the former strawweight champion over the course of three rounds.

Official UFC Vegas 97 Results: Natalia Silva def. Jessica Andrade by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Andrade vs. Silva’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Natalia Silva defeating Jessica Andrade at UFC Vegas 97:

Who would you like to see Natalia Silva fight next following her unanimous decision victory over Jessica Andrade this evening in Sin City?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

