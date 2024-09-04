UFC CEO Dana White reacts to Alex Pereira’s callout of Dricus du Plessis: “That’s why people love him”

By Harry Kettle - September 4, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has given his thoughts on Alex Pereira opting to call out Dricus du Plessis.

Alex Pereira, Dricus Du Plessis, UFC 305, UFC

In the eyes of many, Alex Pereira is one of the most exciting fighters on the planet right now. In addition to winning world titles in two weight classes, he appears ready and willing to take on just about anyone. Even at middleweight, he’s entertaining the idea of going back down to battle Dricus du Plessis.

He truly is one of a kind. So, as you can imagine, there are a lot of opinions flying around when it comes to his future.

Now, Dana White has chimed in and couldn’t help but praise the man known as ‘Poatan’.

White praises Pereira

“My take on him is, he’s f*cking nasty,” White told MMA Junkie and other reporters at a Dana White’s Contender Series 70 post-fight news conference Tuesday. “That’s my take on him. He wants to move up. He wants to move down. He wants to go everywhere. That’s why people love him. Those are the type of fighters people love. Pereira wants to fight everybody. I love it.

“… The thing that’s great about it is, this is why I said a minute ago everybody loves him and he’s great. But it also gives us a ton of options that as we’re in matchmaking, ‘Should we do this, should we do that? Shouldn’t we do this, shouldn’t we do that?’ It’s a good problem to have with a guy like him. How about he’s on vacation and accepts the last-minute fight? Everything about Alex Pereira is what makes fans absolutely love the guy.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

What should be next for Alex Pereira? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Alex Pereira Dana White Dricus du Plessis UFC

