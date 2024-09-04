UFC CEO Dana White reacts to Alex Pereira’s callout of Dricus du Plessis: “That’s why people love him”

UFC CEO Dana White has given his thoughts on Alex Pereira opting to call out Dricus du Plessis.

In the eyes of many, Alex Pereira is one of the most exciting fighters on the planet right now. In addition to winning world titles in two weight classes, he appears ready and willing to take on just about anyone. Even at middleweight, he’s entertaining the idea of going back down to battle Dricus du Plessis.

He truly is one of a kind. So, as you can imagine, there are a lot of opinions flying around when it comes to his future.

Now, Dana White has chimed in and couldn’t help but praise the man known as ‘Poatan’.