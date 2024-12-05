UFC 310 | Pro fighters make their picks for Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Ian Machado Garry

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Ian Machado Garry:

Chase Hooper, UFC lightweight: I’m going with Shavkat Rakhmonov. I think he can get a decision or possibly even a late finish. I just think the time helps that he had preparing to fight Belal. He also is the better grappler in my opinion.

Michael Chiesa, UFC welterweight: This is a good fight, both are undefeated and up-and-coming prospects. I like how it is time for a No. 1 contender fight. They used to train together which adds to the storyline. I’ll say Shavkat Rakhmonov but man, that’s a close fight.

Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: I’m going with the upset in Garry to get the win. I just think he is such a hard striker to fight and can keep it standing to get the win.

Billy Quarantillo, UFC featherweight: I’m gonna go with Shavkat. He seems like the real deal and I think the short notice hurts Garry a bit. The past training sessions is interesting though where Shavkat says he got the better of him but Garry seems to know something we don’t.

Max Griffin, UFC welterweight: Shavkat. He’s legit and he will prove it here. I think Rakhmonov can get a late finish too, maybe a submission.

Fighters picking Shavkat Rakhmonov: Chase Hooper, Michael Chiesa, Billy Quaranitllo, Max Griffin.

Fighters picking Ian Machado Garry: Davey Grant

