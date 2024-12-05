UFC 310 | Pro fighters make their picks for Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Ian Machado Garry
In the co-main event of UFC 310, a No. 1 contender bout at welterweight goes down as Shavkat Rakhmonov takes on Ian Machado Garry. Heading into the fight, Rakhmonov is a massive -410 favorite while the Irishman is a +290 underdog on FanDuel.
Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to pro fighters to get their prediction for the welterweight fight. In the end, the pros believe Rakhmonov will remain undefeated and hand Garry his first career loss at UFC 310 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Ian Machado Garry:
Chase Hooper, UFC lightweight: I’m going with Shavkat Rakhmonov. I think he can get a decision or possibly even a late finish. I just think the time helps that he had preparing to fight Belal. He also is the better grappler in my opinion.
Michael Chiesa, UFC welterweight: This is a good fight, both are undefeated and up-and-coming prospects. I like how it is time for a No. 1 contender fight. They used to train together which adds to the storyline. I’ll say Shavkat Rakhmonov but man, that’s a close fight.
Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: I’m going with the upset in Garry to get the win. I just think he is such a hard striker to fight and can keep it standing to get the win.
Billy Quarantillo, UFC featherweight: I’m gonna go with Shavkat. He seems like the real deal and I think the short notice hurts Garry a bit. The past training sessions is interesting though where Shavkat says he got the better of him but Garry seems to know something we don’t.
Max Griffin, UFC welterweight: Shavkat. He’s legit and he will prove it here. I think Rakhmonov can get a late finish too, maybe a submission.
Fighters picking Shavkat Rakhmonov: Chase Hooper, Michael Chiesa, Billy Quaranitllo, Max Griffin.
Fighters picking Ian Machado Garry: Davey Grant
