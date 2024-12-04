UFC 310 | Pro fighters make their picks for Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Asakura title fight
In the main event of UFC 310 on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada the flyweight title is up for grabs as Alexandre Pantoja takes on UFC newcomer Kai Asakura. Heading into the fight, Pantoja is a -280 favorite while the challenger is a +210 underdog on FanDuel.
Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to pro fighters to get their prediction for the flyweight title fight. In the end, most believe Pantoja will get his hand raised as they believe that UFC experience is a true factor as Asakura making his debut in a title fight could hinder him with nerves.
BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Asakura:
Chase Hooper, UFC lightweight: I think this is a massive step up in competition for Asakura. I know he fought in RIZIN and fought tough guys but fighting in the UFC is different. I like Pantoja to get the win.
Michael Chiesa, UFC welterweight: I’m going with Pantoja. I think he wins a decision. He’s super well-rounded and will be able to have success the longer the fight goes.
Billy Quarantillo, UFC featherweight: I don’t know much about his opponent. I have heard Asakura is legit and has beaten some top guys. But, I will go with Pantoja. I think having UFC experience goes a long way and it’s tough to make his debut in a title fight.
Drakkar Klose, UFC lightweight: I think UFC experience matters a lot. I’m going with Pantoja to defend his belt. Asakura could be a champ in the future, just not right now.
Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: I’ll go with Asakura, I think he will make a statement and become the champ in his first fight. It should be a great fight to watch, however.
Fighters picking Alexander Pantoja: Chase Hooper, Michael Chiesa, Billy Quarantillo, Drakkar Klose
Fighters picking Kai Asakura: Davey Grant
