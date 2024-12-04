UFC 310 | Pro fighters make their picks for Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Asakura title fight

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Asakura:

Chase Hooper, UFC lightweight: I think this is a massive step up in competition for Asakura. I know he fought in RIZIN and fought tough guys but fighting in the UFC is different. I like Pantoja to get the win.

Michael Chiesa, UFC welterweight: I’m going with Pantoja. I think he wins a decision. He’s super well-rounded and will be able to have success the longer the fight goes.

Billy Quarantillo, UFC featherweight: I don’t know much about his opponent. I have heard Asakura is legit and has beaten some top guys. But, I will go with Pantoja. I think having UFC experience goes a long way and it’s tough to make his debut in a title fight.

Drakkar Klose, UFC lightweight: I think UFC experience matters a lot. I’m going with Pantoja to defend his belt. Asakura could be a champ in the future, just not right now.

Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: I’ll go with Asakura, I think he will make a statement and become the champ in his first fight. It should be a great fight to watch, however.

Fighters picking Alexander Pantoja: Chase Hooper, Michael Chiesa, Billy Quarantillo, Drakkar Klose

Fighters picking Kai Asakura: Davey Grant