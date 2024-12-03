Michael Chiesa surprised he’s the underdog at UFC 310, vows to rely on experience against Max Griffin

By Cole Shelton - December 3, 2024

Michael Chiesa was hoping to get one more fight in 2024 and he got his wish.

Michael Chiesa

After Chiesa submitted Tony Ferguson, the goal was to return in December. He ended up getting his wish as he will face Max Griffin on Saturday night at UFC 310.

Although it isn’t a ranked opponent as Chiesa expected, he is excited to fight a veteran like Griffin.

“I wouldn’t say it caught me by surprise. When you aren’t ranked, it’s like the early days in the UFC. When you are ranked, it’s between like 15 guys, when you are unranked, you sit and wait for the phone call,” Chiesa said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “They called with Max Griffin, Max is a total stud, we have always gotten along, anytime we see each other in passing, me and him trained together a long time ago. It’s fun to lay it all the line with people you have respect for.”

Once the fight was made, the odds were released as Chiesa is a +108 underdog while Griffin is a -138 favorite on FanDuel. Chiesa being an underdog did surprise him but he doesn’t care what the odds say.

“I saw that this morning. I don’t pay attention to it, it’s a fight, not a math equation. But, I was pretty surprised by it,” Chiesa said.

Michael Chiesa expecting a 15-minute fight

Even though Michael Chiesa is the underdog, he is confident he will get his hand raised on Saturday at UFC 310.

Chiesa believes he has fought the better competition. However, he knows Griffin is as durable and tough as they come, so he’s expecting a 15-minute war.

“I have been there before with guys like Trinaldo that I have to expect to go 15 minutes,” Chiesa said. “I’ve fought guys tooth and nail for 15 minutes, it’s nothing new to me. I do feel like I have had more success fighting higher-level guys and no one submitted Tony Ferguson in the first round, I was like the second guy to submit Jim Miller. I do think my strength of schedule has been a lot tougher than his and there will be times my experience will help me.”

Should Michael Chiesa get his hand raised at UFC 310, he isn’t sure what a win does for him. Instead, he’s just focused on December 7.

“It’s hard to say. I don’t look ahead like that anymore. I’m focused on the present moment and not wondering what comes next,” Chiesa concluded.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Michael Chiesa UFC

Related

Tom Aspinall Jon Jones

Tom Aspinall shares interesting theory on why Jon Jones doesn't like mentioning UFC title unification fight

Fernando Quiles - December 3, 2024
Aljamain Sterling Chris Weidman
Chris Weidman

MMA icon thinks Aljamain Sterling and Chris Weidman feel they've been demoted with UFC 310 prelim spot

Fernando Quiles - December 3, 2024

One former UFC icon believes Aljamain Sterling and Chris Weidman aren’t gung-ho over being on the UFC 310 prelims.

Ian Machado Garry Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Ian Machado Garry unleashes brutal rant on Kamaru Usman: 'Where it matters between the legs, he’s a little man'

Fernando Quiles - December 3, 2024

Ian Machado Garry has some harsh words for Kamaru Usman.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 184
Max Griffin

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 184 with Michael Chiesa, Max Griffin & Chase Hooper

Cole Shelton - December 3, 2024

The 184th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 310.

Aljamain Sterling
UFC

Aljamain Sterling is still confused by being put on UFC 310 prelims

Harry Kettle - December 3, 2024

Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling has once again expressed his confusion at being put on the UFC 310 prelims.

Nick Diaz

Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller offers to help former rival Nick Diaz: “We had our beef or whatever since we were kids”

Harry Kettle - December 3, 2024
Ian Machado Garry and Colby Covington
Ian Garry

Ian Machado Garry slams 'absolute coward' Colby Covington for accepting Joaquin Buckley fight at UFC Tampa

Harry Kettle - December 3, 2024

Ian Machado Garry has hit out at Colby Covington for accepting a fight against Joaquin Buckley at UFC Tampa.

Igor Severino
UFC

Igor Severino books MMA return after serving suspension for biting opponent in UFC

Harry Kettle - December 3, 2024

Controversial former UFC fighter Igor Severino is set to make his mixed martial arts return after a nine-month suspension due to biting.

Jorge Masvidal
UFC

Jorge Masvidal reveals his UFC return is set for April in Miami: "I will be back!"

Josh Evanoff - December 2, 2024

Former UFC title challenger Jorge Masvidal intends to return to the octagon in April.

Ian Machado Garry
UFC

Ian Machado Garry discusses hopes for double champion status ahead of UFC 310 return: "I'm not afraid of any man"

Josh Evanoff - December 2, 2024

Ian Machado Garry believes his fight at UFC 310 this Saturday is the start of not one, but two championship runs.