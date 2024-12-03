Michael Chiesa surprised he’s the underdog at UFC 310, vows to rely on experience against Max Griffin
Michael Chiesa was hoping to get one more fight in 2024 and he got his wish.
After Chiesa submitted Tony Ferguson, the goal was to return in December. He ended up getting his wish as he will face Max Griffin on Saturday night at UFC 310.
Although it isn’t a ranked opponent as Chiesa expected, he is excited to fight a veteran like Griffin.
“I wouldn’t say it caught me by surprise. When you aren’t ranked, it’s like the early days in the UFC. When you are ranked, it’s between like 15 guys, when you are unranked, you sit and wait for the phone call,” Chiesa said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “They called with Max Griffin, Max is a total stud, we have always gotten along, anytime we see each other in passing, me and him trained together a long time ago. It’s fun to lay it all the line with people you have respect for.”
Once the fight was made, the odds were released as Chiesa is a +108 underdog while Griffin is a -138 favorite on FanDuel. Chiesa being an underdog did surprise him but he doesn’t care what the odds say.
“I saw that this morning. I don’t pay attention to it, it’s a fight, not a math equation. But, I was pretty surprised by it,” Chiesa said.
Michael Chiesa expecting a 15-minute fight
Even though Michael Chiesa is the underdog, he is confident he will get his hand raised on Saturday at UFC 310.
Chiesa believes he has fought the better competition. However, he knows Griffin is as durable and tough as they come, so he’s expecting a 15-minute war.
“I have been there before with guys like Trinaldo that I have to expect to go 15 minutes,” Chiesa said. “I’ve fought guys tooth and nail for 15 minutes, it’s nothing new to me. I do feel like I have had more success fighting higher-level guys and no one submitted Tony Ferguson in the first round, I was like the second guy to submit Jim Miller. I do think my strength of schedule has been a lot tougher than his and there will be times my experience will help me.”
Should Michael Chiesa get his hand raised at UFC 310, he isn’t sure what a win does for him. Instead, he’s just focused on December 7.
“It’s hard to say. I don’t look ahead like that anymore. I’m focused on the present moment and not wondering what comes next,” Chiesa concluded.
