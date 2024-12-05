Christian Lee honors late sister Victoria with Prodigy Training Center 

Two-weight ONE MMA World Champion Christian Lee will represent his newly founded Prodigy Training Center when he returns to action for the first time in two years at ONE Fight Night 26. He created the gym to honor the memory of his late sister Victoria Lee.

“The Warrior” defends his lightweight MMA strap against Alibeg Rasulov this Friday, December 6, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Lee’s younger sibling Victoria passed away in late 2022. As a result, the family’s United MMA gym closed its doors. But to keep her memory alive, the Lee family returned with the nonprofit organization The Prodigy Training Center. He declares it as a safe space for youth in the area.

“Obviously, the name came from my sister’s nickname, and it’s just a small tribute for her in the sense of, you know, we’re continuing to go to work and just have a piece of her remembrance with us,” Lee said.

“It’s nice to see everyone walking around in the gym wearing Prodigy shirts and see Adrian going out there representing it. I’m looking forward to wearing it in my fights, as well. It’s a great meaning behind what we’re doing.”