Chase Hooper says it’s an “honor” to fight Clay Guida, vows to submit the veteran at UFC 310

Chase Hooper was ecstatic when he got offered to face a legend like Clay Guida.

Hooper is coming off a big win over Slava Borschev in a dominant victory. After the win, he wasn’t sure what would be next for him. But, when he got offered Guida, he was thrilled about it as he’s eager to fight a legend.

“I was surprised for sure,” Hooper said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “As far as opponents go, Slava is a guy who is trying to hurt you, so I thought that was a scarier fight. Clay is who is just trying to beat you, it’s a higher-level experience and is more well-rounded. I was really interested in the matchup and the UFC was really keen to make it happen. I’m here for it. It’s always an honor to fight someone like him, you don’t get the opportunity to fight a Hall of Famer every day.”

It also serves as a rematch of their grappling match which Chase Hooper won by calf slicer in the first round. However, he says he can’t look at the grappling match too much because he knows MMA grappling is much different.

“The biggest part is not being overconfident. He’s still a dog and still in the fight,” Hooper said. “He’s really game, great cardio and great pressure. There is still a lot of stuff I have to be mindful of. But, I would say my jiu-jitsu is better, but I would that would be the case. He’s probably better in a singlet and the feet we will see. It’s a fun matchup and I can see why the UFC were so keen to make it. If we are striking it will be wild and if we are grappling there will be fun scrambles.”