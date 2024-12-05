Chase Hooper says it’s an “honor” to fight Clay Guida, vows to submit the veteran at UFC 310

By Cole Shelton - December 4, 2024

Chase Hooper was ecstatic when he got offered to face a legend like Clay Guida.

Chase Hooper

Hooper is coming off a big win over Slava Borschev in a dominant victory. After the win, he wasn’t sure what would be next for him. But, when he got offered Guida, he was thrilled about it as he’s eager to fight a legend.

 

“I was surprised for sure,” Hooper said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “As far as opponents go, Slava is a guy who is trying to hurt you, so I thought that was a scarier fight. Clay is who is just trying to beat you, it’s a higher-level experience and is more well-rounded. I was really interested in the matchup and the UFC was really keen to make it happen. I’m here for it. It’s always an honor to fight someone like him, you don’t get the opportunity to fight a Hall of Famer every day.”

It also serves as a rematch of their grappling match which Chase Hooper won by calf slicer in the first round. However, he says he can’t look at the grappling match too much because he knows MMA grappling is much different.

“The biggest part is not being overconfident. He’s still a dog and still in the fight,” Hooper said. “He’s really game, great cardio and great pressure. There is still a lot of stuff I have to be mindful of. But, I would say my jiu-jitsu is better, but I would that would be the case. He’s probably better in a singlet and the feet we will see. It’s a fun matchup and I can see why the UFC were so keen to make it. If we are striking it will be wild and if we are grappling there will be fun scrambles.”

Chase Hooper vows to submit Clay Guida

Although Chase Hooper says he isn’t paying attention to the grappling match, he does believe he is the better grappler.

Hooper expects Guida to try and keep the fight standing, but ‘The Dream’ has confidence he will eventually get the submission win over the veteran.

“I think Clay will probably try to stand with me because of the grappling matchup,” Hooper said. “He will try for takedowns at the end and hold and stall and steal the rounds with takedowns. I think that is the minimum, but I’m hoping for a lot more than that… I think some of the guys in Clay’s career who submitted him are the best in the world. It’s to prove to people I am on that level, at least at the jiu-jitsu level. I’m pretty confident in my jiu-jitsu that I can submit him.”

Should Hooper get his hand raised he isn’t sure what would be next for him, but does think he could get a ranked opponent.

“It puts me right outside the top-15, the higher tier guys who are unranked. We will see. I think it would depend on how the fight goes, if I finish him they will bump me up from there,” Hooper concluded.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Chase Hooper Clay Guida UFC

