Max Griffin doubts Michael Chiesa will be able to “withstand” his power at UFC 310: “He doesn’t like getting hit”
Max Griffin is pumped to be fighting Michael Chiesa at UFC 310.
Griffin was fighting out his contract back in February when he edged out a split-decision win over Jeremiah Wells. After the fight, he went down to Tijuana to get stem cell treatment to help his nagging injuries.
“I actually went down to Tijuana and got stem cells, so it was perfect. I was hoping to fight on October 19, but that didn’t happen, so Sean told me he had something big and to wait. UFC 310, Chiesa, T-Mobile Arena in Vegas, I love it,” Griffin said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.
When Max Griffin was offered Michael Chiesa he was thrilled with the opponent. He knows it’s a tough test and a legitimate chance for Griffin to enter the welterweight ranks.
“I was so happy. It’s not a bullshit fight, a good name,” Griffin said. “This is a legitimate guy who has been around and pretty much been ranked his entire career. I love the matchup… He’s not going to want to strike. He’s just punching to grapple. We have been working a lot on that. Working with Fluffy, Ryan Loder, we are working the stuff we need to work, and I’ll take care of business.”
Max Griffin expects to finish Michael Chiesa at UFC 310
Entering the scrap at UFC 310, Max Griffin knows Michael Chiesa will want to try and grapple him early and often.
However, Griffin has confidence he will be able to keep it standing and will eventually finish Chiesa with strikes.
“He’s tough, he can take a punch, but he doesn’t like getting hit. He’s lost four times by D’Arce choke, we will see what happens out there… We work on it, but I am surprised he has gotten subbed that many times by D’Arce, he should have the best D’Arce defense ever after two times getting submitted by it. I don’t know. I don’t see him withstanding what I am bringing, durable or not,” Griffin said.
If Griffin gets his hand raised on Saturday at UFC 310, he knows a ranked opponent has to be next for him.
“I was talking to Sean and told him I want a ranked guy. He said I needed one more, so this is a perfect bridge to the rankings. Get in these rankings and it’s time to go,” Griffin concluded.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Max Griffin Michael Chiesa UFC