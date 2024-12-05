Max Holloway warns fans not to underestimate Ian Machado Garry ahead of UFC 310: ‘He can change on a dime’

Max Holloway Warns Against Overlooking Ian Machado Garry at UFC 310

Max Holloway recently provided a breakdown of UFC 310 on his YouTube channel. When discussing Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Machado Garry, “Blessed” cautioned fans not to look past “The Future.”

“A lot of people think Shavkat is gonna go in there and run Ian over,” Holloway said. “I think Ian is a very smart fighter, very witty fighter. Very smart and he can change on a dime. If he wants to strike, he’s gonna strike. If he wants take you to the ground, he’s gonna take you to the ground. Very complete mixed martial artist.”

Holloway is aware of the dangers that both men bring, and he’s having a hard time guessing who will ultimately have their way.

“I can see Shavkat getting a hold of something and just squeezing his neck off or his arm,” Holloway said. “I don’t know, but is he gonna be able to take the strikes from Ian on the standup? Ian is a super sharpshooter, bro.”

Holloway believes that when it comes to this fight, it’s truly a game of inches.

“I think the first man to get hurt loses this fight.”

The winner of Rakhmonov vs. Garry will likely be due for a welterweight title shot. In Rakhmonov’s case, he’s looking to secure the championship opportunity that should’ve been his this weekend. As for Garry, he’s looking to swoop in and turn the 170-pound division upside down.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and leave a H/T to BJPenn.com for the transcription.