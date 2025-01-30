Dana White goes off on Bryce Mitchell over recent comments about Adolf Hitler

UFC CEO Dana White isn’t happy about what Bryce Mitchell said and unloaded on him.

Mitchell recently launched his podcast, and on an episode, he defended Adolf Hitler saying he was a good guy. Mitchell thought Hitler did what was right for his country by trying to eliminate the Jewish race.

“I honestly think that Hitler was a good guy, based upon my own research, not my public education and indoctrination,” Mitchell said on YouTube…. Was Hitler perfect? No, but he was fighting for his people. He wanted a pure nation.”

Now, after Bryce Mitchell’s comment went viral, Dana White opened up his Power Slap press conference by going after what the featherweight contender had to say.

“I’ve heard dumb, ignorant shit in my day. This one is probably the worst. When you talk about Hitler, he is responsible for the death of 6 million Jews and he tried to eliminate a race of people,” White said at the Power Slap press conference.

“World War II was the deadliest war in history, 15 million military deaths, 45 million civilians, and 25 million soldiers were killed in World War II. Second of all, Hitler is one of the most disgusting and evil human beings to ever walk the face of the Earth. Anyone who tries to take an opposition position is a moron,” White added. “That’s the problem with the internet and social media. We provide a platform for a lot of dumb, ignorant people. We’ve obviously reached out to Bryce. When we read what he said, and let him know how we feel about it, we are beyond disgusted.”