Dana White goes off on Bryce Mitchell over recent comments about Adolf Hitler

By Cole Shelton - January 30, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White isn’t happy about what Bryce Mitchell said and unloaded on him.

Dana White, Bryce Mitchell

Mitchell recently launched his podcast, and on an episode, he defended Adolf Hitler saying he was a good guy. Mitchell thought Hitler did what was right for his country by trying to eliminate the Jewish race.

“I honestly think that Hitler was a good guy, based upon my own research, not my public education and indoctrination,” Mitchell said on YouTube…. Was Hitler perfect? No, but he was fighting for his people. He wanted a pure nation.”

Now, after Bryce Mitchell’s comment went viral, Dana White opened up his Power Slap press conference by going after what the featherweight contender had to say.

“I’ve heard dumb, ignorant shit in my day. This one is probably the worst. When you talk about Hitler, he is responsible for the death of 6 million Jews and he tried to eliminate a race of people,” White said at the Power Slap press conference.

“World War II was the deadliest war in history, 15 million military deaths, 45 million civilians, and 25 million soldiers were killed in World War II. Second of all, Hitler is one of the most disgusting and evil human beings to ever walk the face of the Earth. Anyone who tries to take an opposition position is a moron,” White added. “That’s the problem with the internet and social media. We provide a platform for a lot of dumb, ignorant people. We’ve obviously reached out to Bryce. When we read what he said, and let him know how we feel about it, we are beyond disgusted.”

Dana White says Bryce Mitchell won’t face discipline

Although Dana White wasn’t happy with Bryce Mitchell’s comments, he says he won’t face any discipline or be released.

“That’s what everybody wants to hear about, punishment. It’s free speech, I don’t have to love it, you don’t have to love it…,” White said. “That’s the beautiful thing about this business, for all of you who hate Bryce Mitchell, you get to see him hopefully get his ass whooped on global television. What do you want me to say about it? You know where I am with free speech. We’re disgusted by it. He’s probably one of the dumbest human beings. Let’s not forget that this is a guy who took a drill through his nutsack, then had to reverse it and pull the drill back out. That’s the level of stupid that we’re talking about. I could probably go on for 10 minutes talking about how dumb Bryce Mitchell is…

“He’s dumb, you can’t fix dumb people. When you have someone who is really stupid and that’s who we are talking about here, what do you do? How do you talk sense to a dummy? You don’t,” White concluded.

Bryce Mitchell is 17-2 as a pro and coming off a KO win over Kron Gracie.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Bryce Mitchell Dana White UFC

