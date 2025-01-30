Alex Pereira set to corner Sean Strickland in UFC 312 main event

By Harry Kettle - January 30, 2025

In an interesting move, Alex Pereira looks set to corner Sean Strickland in his upcoming UFC 312 main event.

Sean Strickland, Alex Pereira

At UFC 312, Sean Strickland will attempt to reclaim the UFC middleweight championship. He lost the belt to Dricus du Plessis, and his big hope is that he’ll be able to earn it back in what is set to be a blockbuster rematch. In order to get the job done, however, he’ll likely have to put in the best performance of his career – or, at least, come close to his win over Israel Adesanya.

RELATED: Sean Strickland joins Alex Pereira for UFC 307 camp, sends a message to Dricus du Plessis

Apparently, according to a report from MMA Fighting who have spoken to Eric Nicksick, Strickland is enlisting the help of Alex Pereira to be in his corner for this fight. It’s certainly an unconventional method to have a former opponent help you in a bout, but as we know, Sean rarely does things by the book.

It’s also made people wonder about the possibility of Pereira competing against Dricus du Plessis at some point in the future. After all, ‘Poatan’ is a man who always wants a challenge, regardless of which weight class that comes in.

 

Pereira and Strickland?

This is the definition of an interesting pairing. Despite Pereira’s knockout win over Strickland back in the day, these two men seem to have an incredible amount of respect for one another. They’ve already been to war and now, they want to help one another succeed. This news comes a few months after it was confirmed that Sean had joined Pereira’s training camp ahead of his fight at UFC 307.

What do you make of Alex Pereira reportedly being in the corner of Sean Strickland for this one? Could you ever imagine the two having a rematch at some point in the future? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

