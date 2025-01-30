Alex Pereira set to corner Sean Strickland in UFC 312 main event

In an interesting move, Alex Pereira looks set to corner Sean Strickland in his upcoming UFC 312 main event.

At UFC 312, Sean Strickland will attempt to reclaim the UFC middleweight championship. He lost the belt to Dricus du Plessis, and his big hope is that he’ll be able to earn it back in what is set to be a blockbuster rematch. In order to get the job done, however, he’ll likely have to put in the best performance of his career – or, at least, come close to his win over Israel Adesanya.

Apparently, according to a report from MMA Fighting who have spoken to Eric Nicksick, Strickland is enlisting the help of Alex Pereira to be in his corner for this fight. It’s certainly an unconventional method to have a former opponent help you in a bout, but as we know, Sean rarely does things by the book.

It’s also made people wonder about the possibility of Pereira competing against Dricus du Plessis at some point in the future. After all, ‘Poatan’ is a man who always wants a challenge, regardless of which weight class that comes in.