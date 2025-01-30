Dricus du Plessis reacts to Alex Pereira cornering Sean Strickland at UFC 312: ‘They don’t even speak the same language’

Dricus du Plessis Laughs Off Alex Pereira Cornering Sean Strickland

During an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, Dricus du Plessis reacted to the news of Alex Pereira cornering Sean Strickland inside the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia for UFC 312.

“He was in the corner in the first fight too,” du Plessis said. “I mean, they don’t even speak the same language. It doesn’t really make it much of a difference. Strickland could barely understand his own coach who’s also American. How is he going to understand Alex Pereira.”

Mahjouri followed up by asking how the corner advice from Pereira would work for Strickland.

“It doesn’t,” du Plessis said.

In their first meeting back in early 2024, du Plessis captured the UFC Middleweight Championship via split decision. It was a highly contested five-round affair and fans were split on who won the fight.

Du Plessis went on to have a successful title defense over Israel Adesanya. “Stillknocks” submitted Adesanya in the fourth round via face crank. As for Strickland, he defeated Paulo Costa via split decision. The score total in favor of Costa was widely panned by the media and fans. After the win over “Borrachinha,” Strickland stood his ground and said he wouldn’t be fighting again until he got his title rematch. The waiting paid off and Strickland will get a chance to become a two-time UFC middleweight champion.

Head over to our homepage on fight night for live coverage of UFC 312.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and leave an H/T to BJPenn.com with a link back for the transcription.