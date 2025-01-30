Dricus du Plessis reacts to Alex Pereira cornering Sean Strickland at UFC 312: ‘They don’t even speak the same language’

By Fernando Quiles - January 30, 2025

Dricus du Plessis doesn’t sound too worried about Alex Pereira being in Sean Strickland’s corner.

Dricus du Plessis Alex Pereira Sean Strickland

Pereira and Strickland were once opponents inside the Octagon, but have become training partners. Head coach Eric Nicksick recently told The Schmo that “Poatan” will be in Strickland’s corner for the middleweight title rematch against du Plessis at UFC 312 on February 8th. Strickland has heaped praise on Pereira as a sparring partner, and some are wondering if the UFC light heavyweight champion’s presence will give him a boost on fight night.

It appears du Plessis isn’t fazed, however.

RELATED: ALEX PEREIRA SET TO CORNER SEAN STRICKLAND IN UFC 312 MAIN EVENT

Dricus du Plessis Laughs Off Alex Pereira Cornering Sean Strickland

During an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, Dricus du Plessis reacted to the news of Alex Pereira cornering Sean Strickland inside the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia for UFC 312.

“He was in the corner in the first fight too,” du Plessis said. “I mean, they don’t even speak the same language. It doesn’t really make it much of a difference. Strickland could barely understand his own coach who’s also American. How is he going to understand Alex Pereira.”

Mahjouri followed up by asking how the corner advice from Pereira would work for Strickland.

“It doesn’t,” du Plessis said.

In their first meeting back in early 2024, du Plessis captured the UFC Middleweight Championship via split decision. It was a highly contested five-round affair and fans were split on who won the fight.

Du Plessis went on to have a successful title defense over Israel Adesanya. “Stillknocks” submitted Adesanya in the fourth round via face crank. As for Strickland, he defeated Paulo Costa via split decision. The score total in favor of Costa was widely panned by the media and fans. After the win over “Borrachinha,” Strickland stood his ground and said he wouldn’t be fighting again until he got his title rematch. The waiting paid off and Strickland will get a chance to become a two-time UFC middleweight champion.

Head over to our homepage on fight night for live coverage of UFC 312.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and leave an H/T to BJPenn.com with a link back for the transcription.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Dricus du Plessis Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Dana White, Bryce Mitchell

Dana White goes off on Bryce Mitchell over recent comments about Adolf Hitler

Cole Shelton - January 30, 2025
Sean Strickland Islam Makhachev
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland blasts Islam Makhachev over middleweight talk: 'Go back to f***ing Dagestan'

Fernando Quiles - January 30, 2025

Sean Strickland has sent a short, yet clear message to UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Sean O’Malley
UFC

Tim Welch gives positive health update on Sean O’Malley: 'It makes me feel a lot better'

Fernando Quiles - January 30, 2025

Head coach Tim Welch has given an update on the health status of Sean O’Malley and it’s a positive one.

Daniel Cormier, Israel Adesanya, Francis Ngannou, knockout, KO
Israel Adesanya

Daniel Cormier questions Israel Adesanya's motivation ahead of UFC return

Harry Kettle - January 30, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has questioned the motivation of Israel Adesanya ahead of his return to the cage.

Sean Strickland, Alex Pereira
Sean Strickland

Alex Pereira set to corner Sean Strickland in UFC 312 main event

Harry Kettle - January 30, 2025

In an interesting move, Alex Pereira looks set to corner Sean Strickland in his upcoming UFC 312 main event.

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor seemingly doubles down on Paul Hughes insults

Harry Kettle - January 30, 2025
Israel Adesanya, Francis Ngannou
Israel Adesanya

Francis Ngannou sends warm wishes to Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia

Harry Kettle - January 30, 2025

Former UFC star Francis Ngannou has wished Israel Adesanya the best ahead of his return to the cage on Saturday.

Israel Adesanya, Nassourdine Imavov
Israel Adesanya

Pro fighters make their picks for Israel Adesanya vs Nassourdine Imavov

Cole Shelton - January 29, 2025

In the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia, a pivotal middleweight bout goes down as Israel Adesanya takes on Nassourdine Imavov. Heading into the fight, Adesanya is a -164 favorite while the Frenchman is a +128 underdog on FanDuel.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jairzinho Rozenstruik admits he wasn't looking to fight former training parner Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Saudi Arabia: "We are professionals"

Cole Shelton - January 29, 2025

Jairzinho Rozenstruik turned himself back into a contender at heavyweight in 2024.

Brandon Moreno, Steve Erceg
Steve Erceg

REPORT | Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg targeted for UFC Mexico City main event

Josh Evanoff - January 29, 2025

According to a recent report, Brandon Moreno and Steve Erceg will meet in the main event of UFC Mexico City in March.