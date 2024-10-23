Khamzat Chimaev dismisses Sean Strickland’s recent criticism, opens up on prior training session: “I tapped him out”

Khamzat Chimaev has opened up on his training sessions with former UFC champion Sean Strickland.

‘Borz’ is set to return to the cage in the co-main event of UFC 308 on Saturday night. Back for the first time since defeating Kamaru Usman by a majority-decision last October, Khamzat Chimaev will meet Robert Whittaker. ‘The Reaper’ enters the five-round bout riding a two-fight winning streak last knocking out Ikram Aliskerov in June.

Heading into the middleweight bout, both men believe they can earn a title shot with a victory. For what it’s worth, current champion Dricus du Plessis is expected to meet Sean Strickland in a rematch early next year. ‘Stillknocks’ famously won the gold from ‘Tarzan’ by split decision in January at UFC 297.

Ahead of UFC 308, Sean Strickland has taken aim at Khamzat Chimaev. Two weeks ago, the former middleweight champion released a lengthy rant on social media directed at the Chechen. In the post, Strickland slammed Chimaev for his ties to Ramzan Kadyrov, as well as his alleged crypto scam earlier this year.

Khamzat Chimaev says he’s submitted Sean Strickland “many times” during training 👀 “He didn’t like when I said I tapped him out. [I submitted him] many times bro.” 🎥 @bisping #UFC308 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/UMvspgJ6qH — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 23, 2024

Khamzat Chimaev responds to Sean Strickland ahead of UFC 308 return

Speaking in a recent interview with Michael Bisping, Khamzat Chimaev responded to Sean Strickland. There, ‘Borz’ opened up on his previous training session with the former middleweight champion. According to Chimaev, Strickland’s criticism could stem from the amount of submissions he scored in practice.

“Yeah, we sparred with him and trained with the guy.” Khamzat Chimaev stated, referring to Sean Strickland. “I don’t know. He’s been good when we’ve been in the gym, when I go back to Sweden he starts to tweet and do some things. He didn’t like when I said that I tapped him out [in training]. Yeah, [I tapped him out] many times bro.”

He continued, “[I got him with] chokes, and many other things. He’s good, he trains good, he’s a good fighter you know? Tough guy, tough dude. But, what I said are the things everyone see in the gym. Just ask his coach.”

What do you make of these comments about former champion Sean Strickland? Are you excited to see Khamzat Chimaev return at UFC 308?