Khamzat Chimaev dismisses Sean Strickland’s recent criticism, opens up on prior training session: “I tapped him out”

By Josh Evanoff - October 23, 2024

Khamzat Chimaev has opened up on his training sessions with former UFC champion Sean Strickland.

Sean Strickland, Khamzat Chimaev

‘Borz’ is set to return to the cage in the co-main event of UFC 308 on Saturday night. Back for the first time since defeating Kamaru Usman by a majority-decision last October, Khamzat Chimaev will meet Robert Whittaker. ‘The Reaper’ enters the five-round bout riding a two-fight winning streak last knocking out Ikram Aliskerov in June.

Heading into the middleweight bout, both men believe they can earn a title shot with a victory. For what it’s worth, current champion Dricus du Plessis is expected to meet Sean Strickland in a rematch early next year. ‘Stillknocks’ famously won the gold from ‘Tarzan’ by split decision in January at UFC 297.

Ahead of UFC 308, Sean Strickland has taken aim at Khamzat Chimaev. Two weeks ago, the former middleweight champion released a lengthy rant on social media directed at the Chechen. In the post, Strickland slammed Chimaev for his ties to Ramzan Kadyrov, as well as his alleged crypto scam earlier this year.

RELATED: KHAMZAT CHIMAEV SHUTS DOWN RUMOR THAT HE’S UNABLE TO FIGHT IN THE U.S. AHEAD OF UFC 308 RETURN: “LOT OF S*IT”

Khamzat Chimaev responds to Sean Strickland ahead of UFC 308 return

Speaking in a recent interview with Michael Bisping, Khamzat Chimaev responded to Sean Strickland. There, ‘Borz’ opened up on his previous training session with the former middleweight champion. According to Chimaev, Strickland’s criticism could stem from the amount of submissions he scored in practice.

“Yeah, we sparred with him and trained with the guy.” Khamzat Chimaev stated, referring to Sean Strickland. “I don’t know. He’s been good when we’ve been in the gym, when I go back to Sweden he starts to tweet and do some things. He didn’t like when I said that I tapped him out [in training]. Yeah, [I tapped him out] many times bro.”

He continued, “[I got him with] chokes, and many other things. He’s good, he trains good, he’s a good fighter you know? Tough guy, tough dude. But, what I said are the things everyone see in the gym. Just ask his coach.”

What do you make of these comments about former champion Sean Strickland? Are you excited to see Khamzat Chimaev return at UFC 308?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Khamzat Chimaev Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Chael Sonnen, Colby Covington

Chael Sonnen questions Colby Covington's UFC return after recent movie, business offers

Curtis Calhoun - October 23, 2024
Arnold Allen, Yair Rodríguez
UFC

Arnold Allen calls out Yair Rodríguez for 2025 UFC return, weighs in on Mexico City booking

Curtis Calhoun - October 23, 2024

UFC featherweight contender Arnold Allen has Yair Rodríguez in his sights for a pivotal matchup between top 145lbers.

Ilia Topuria and Alexander Volkanovski
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria shoots down the idea of rematching Alexander Volkanovski in Australia: "I'm the champion"

Cole Shelton - October 23, 2024

Ilia Topuria says if he rematches Alexander Volkanovski it will not be in Australia as ‘The Great’ wants.

Diego Lopes and Alexander Volkanovski
Diego Lopes

Diego Lopes willing to fight Alexander Volkanovski in Sydney: "I'm ready"

Fernando Quiles - October 23, 2024

Diego Lopes isn’t opposed to colliding with Alexander Volkanovski in Sydney.

Conor McGregor and Dana White
Dana White

Dana White predicts where the next Conor McGregor will emerge: "We’re already starting to crank talent out of there"

Fernando Quiles - October 23, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White believes he knows where the next Conor McGregor will emerge.

Max Holloway, Ilia Topuria

Max Holloway slams Ilia Topuria for being Conor McGregor "copycat"

Fernando Quiles - October 23, 2024
Yair Rodriguez
Yair Rodriguez

Yair Rodriguez reveals potential opponents for UFC return in 2025

Harry Kettle - October 23, 2024

UFC featherweight Yair Rodriguez has revealed who he could end up facing in his return bout next year.

Daniel Cormier, Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Daniel Cormier believes Tom Aspinall is the world's best heavyweight

Harry Kettle - October 23, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes that Tom Aspinall is currently the best heavyweight on the planet.

Ilia Topuria
UFC

Ilia Topuria aims for three UFC world titles before retirement

Harry Kettle - October 23, 2024

Ilia Topuria has entered the race to try and capture a UFC world title in three weight classes in his career.

Aleksandar Rakic
Magomed Ankalaev

Aleksandar Rakic aims to crash the title picture with win over Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 308

Harry Kettle - October 23, 2024

Aleksandar Rakic hopes to crash the UFC light heavyweight title picture by defeating Magomed Ankalaev this weekend.