Israel Adesanya is out to make a statement in UFC Saudi Arabia return against Nassourdine Imavov: “I am the best”

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya wants to make a statement against Nassourdine Imavov.

‘The Last Stylebender’ is set to return to the octagon this Saturday night in Saudi Arabia. Back for the first time since suffering a submission loss to Dricus du Plessis last August, Israel Adesanya will meet Nassourdine Imavov. ‘The Sniper’ enters the five-round main event riding a three-fight winning streak, last beating Brendan Allen in September.

For Israel Adesanya, the bout is a massive one. The middleweight great has lost three of his last four bouts and desperately needs a win. Furthermore, his bout with Nassourdine Imavov will be Adesanya’s first non-title fight in over six years. His last non-title fight came in February 2019, where he scored a decision win over Anderson Silva.

Speaking on Ariel Helwani’s podcast earlier today, ‘The Last Stylebender’ discussed his return. There, the former UFC middleweight champion opened up, stating that he needs to make a statement against Nassourdine Imavov on Saturday. While Israel Adesanya isn’t under any delusions about earning a title shot, he does believe that he can prove he’s still the best 185-pound fighter on the planet.

“I want to compete at the highest level because I still feel like I am the best. And I’ll prove that again… Then people are gonna be on my dick again like… ‘He’s amazing!’ That’s the game we’re in. You have one loss and I should retire.” Izzy is looking to make a statement… pic.twitter.com/7dRoAW6k3V — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 28, 2025

Israel Adesanya previews UFC Saudi Arabia return against Nassourdine Imavov

“I don’t need anything really from this game, it’s just what I want to do.” Israel Adesanya stated to Ariel Helwani, days out from his UFC return against Nassourdine Imavov. “I want to compete at the highest level because I still feel like I’m the best and I want to prove that. I’m quietly confident about my skills and the work I’ve put in for this fight.”

He continued, “I can’t wait to go in there and do the work, and then people are going to be on my d*ck again. They’re like ‘He’s amazing!’, because’s the game we’re in. You have one loss, and I should retire. ‘He’s done, he’s washed’. Then you go in there and smoke someone… I don’t listen, I just go and do what I want, I want to do this.”

For what it’s worth, Israel Adesanya’s comments are nothing new. Following his loss to du Plessis last year, ‘The Last Stylebender’ vowed to fight on, and prove again that he’s the best fighter on the planet. His journey back to the title starts this Saturday in Saudi Arabia, against ‘The Sniper’.

