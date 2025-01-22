Robert Whittaker opens up on former feud with Israel Adesanya: “If I could’ve hit him with a car I would have”

By Josh Evanoff - January 22, 2025

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has buried the hatchet with Israel Adesanya.

Robert Whittaker, Israel Adesanya

‘The Reaper’ and ‘The Last Stylebender’ famously have had two clashes for UFC gold. They first met in late 2019, in Robert Whittaker’s first title defense. Over a year after going to war with Yoel Romero for five rounds, the champion met interim champion, Israel Adesanya. In Whittaker’s absence, he scored a decision win over Kelvin Gastelum to claim interim gold.

Ultimately, it took just two rounds for Israel Adesanya to score a knockout win in their first meeting. That victory started the middleweight’s incredible title reign, where he wouldn’t lose the title for over three years. In February 2022, Adesanya again met Robert Whittaker, who entered the bout on a three-fight winning streak.

The middleweight’s second meeting for gold was far closer than their first. Despite getting rocked early, Robert Whittaker was able to rally using his wrestling and grappling. However, it still wasn’t enough. Israel Adesanya scored his second win over ‘The Reaper’ in the main event of UFC 271, going 2-0 in the series.

Former UFC champion Robert Whittaker reflects on heated rivalry with Israel Adesanya

That will likely be the last meeting between Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya. The two were recently spotted on the latter’s YouTube channel, seemingly burying the hatchet and training together. Speaking in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, ‘The Reaper’ reflected on the rivalry and their new friendship.

“Izzy himself, he was probably the most receptive of everybody there.” Robert Whittaker responded when asked about training at Israel Adesanya’s gym. “He was really open to the idea. I think we’re both just in good places in our careers right now. Yeah, I had that thought of [wow], when I was walking into his house. When I was walking into his house and sat on his couch he asked me if I wanted anything to eat.”

He continued, “I was like ‘Where am I right now?’, how did we get here? It was kind of surreal… We kind of like being rivals as well. That kind of rivalry, it just set the stage for a long leg between me and Izzy. It was good to kind of, hash that out. I wouldn’t say it was personal. But, I’m pretty sure in 2019 if I could’ve hit him with a car, I would have. Like, not kill him, but a little bump. You know what I mean?”

What do you make of these comments from Robert Whittaker? Are you excited about Israel Adesanya’s UFC return next month?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

